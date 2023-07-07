Reports July 6

Jul. 6—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday and Wednesday.

June 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Tulip Lane, 25000 block Winterwood Drive, 15000 block York Lane, US Hwy 72/Kings Drive, Hatchett Ridge Road, 21000 block Loggins Road, Harvest at the Bridges, Greenbrier Fuel City

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Country Side Circle, 26000 block Locust Drive, Nick Davis/Oakdale Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, Pettusville Road/Robinson Road

Hit and run- Gray Road/Mooresville Road

Intoxicated person- 20000 block Edgewood Road

Theft- 14000 block Blackburn Road

Vehicle theft- 20000 block Simpson Road, 15000 block New Cut Road, 27000 block Copeland Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block Emme Kate Lane

Burglary- 24000 block Hickory Drive

Harassment- 12000 block Brookhaven Circle, 29000 block Little Creek Road

SORNA compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street

Alarm- 5000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 20000 block East Limestone Road

July 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 NB/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Cowford, 22000 block US Hwy 72, US Hwy 31/Swan Creek Mobile Home Park, 27000 block Dieken Drive, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Bill Black Road, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, 3000 block Pryor Road

Traffic accident- 16000 block Section Line Road, Oakdale Road/Corrie Lane, York Lane/Ferry Road

Missing person- 25000 block Henry Clay Drive

Unauthorized use of vehicle- 33000 block AL Hwy 99

Theft- 16000 block Hampton Lane

Burglary- 15000 block New Cut Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

Disturbance- 23000 block Bone Road, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 3000 block Pryor Road

Harassment- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block George Lane, 25000 block Greystone Drive

Alarm- 28000 block SW Wall Street

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Road, Thomas Jefferson Street

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Johnson Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday and Wednesday.

—SORNA violation

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using false identity

—Use of official position or office for personal gain

—first-degree theft- auto theft, possession of controlled substance

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—improper lights, failure to yield, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure/refusal to display insurance

—third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun

—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday-Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Wednesday.

—probation revocation

—failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief

—two counts theft of property, receiving stolen property

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree possession of a forged instrument

—domestic violence-harassment

—third-degree domestic violence-third-degree harassment

—disorderly conduct, public intoxication

—driving under the influence

—first-degree possession of marijuana, SORNA violation- violation of identification requirements

—unlawful possession of controlled substance

—domestic violence- third degree-menacing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of lost property, small wallet and contents, June 30, $180, 500 block S. Jefferson Street

—theft by deception, money, June 30, $2,500, 1100 block E. Pryor Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items, July 2, $254.28, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, cash, July 3, $280, 1700 block W. Elm Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Wednesday.

—third-degree possession of forged instrument, forged check, June 30, $2,857.55, 200 block US Hwy 31

—harassment, June 30, 2300 block S. Hine Street

—third-degree criminal mischief, family photographs, June 30, $300, 400 block Skyview Drive

—harassment, second-degree criminal mischief, garage window, June 30, $800, 800 block W. Bryan Street

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 30, 400 block W. Bryan Street

—harassment, July 1, 100 block US Hwy 31

—criminal littering, Jeep Grand Cherokee, June 30, 200 block 4th Avenue

—third-degree assault, July 1, 1300 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree criminal mischief, Ford Taurus side door, July 2, $500, 1200 block Henry Drive

—third-degree assault, July 2, 300 block Vine Street

—harassment, July 3, 100 block Judy Drive

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, 0,34 grams of fentanyl, one dose of methamphetamines, cephalexin, nitrofurantan, poxycycline hyclate, promethazin hydrochloride, promethazine 23mg, ondansetron 4 mg, July 3, 100 block US Hwy 31

—harassment, July 4, 700 block Hardy Street

—second-degree assault, July 4, 1700 block W. Elm Street

—unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, glass meth pipe used to smoke meth with charring and white residue, used hypodermic needle and syringes with blood residue used to inject meth, July 4, Hoffman Street