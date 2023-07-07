Reports July 6
Jul. 6—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday and Wednesday.
June 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Tulip Lane, 25000 block Winterwood Drive, 15000 block York Lane, US Hwy 72/Kings Drive, Hatchett Ridge Road, 21000 block Loggins Road, Harvest at the Bridges, Greenbrier Fuel City
Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Country Side Circle, 26000 block Locust Drive, Nick Davis/Oakdale Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, Pettusville Road/Robinson Road
Hit and run- Gray Road/Mooresville Road
Intoxicated person- 20000 block Edgewood Road
Theft- 14000 block Blackburn Road
Vehicle theft- 20000 block Simpson Road, 15000 block New Cut Road, 27000 block Copeland Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block Emme Kate Lane
Burglary- 24000 block Hickory Drive
Harassment- 12000 block Brookhaven Circle, 29000 block Little Creek Road
SORNA compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street
Alarm- 5000 block Mooresville Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street
Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 20000 block East Limestone Road
July 4, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 NB/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Cowford, 22000 block US Hwy 72, US Hwy 31/Swan Creek Mobile Home Park, 27000 block Dieken Drive, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Bill Black Road, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, 3000 block Pryor Road
Traffic accident- 16000 block Section Line Road, Oakdale Road/Corrie Lane, York Lane/Ferry Road
Missing person- 25000 block Henry Clay Drive
Unauthorized use of vehicle- 33000 block AL Hwy 99
Theft- 16000 block Hampton Lane
Burglary- 15000 block New Cut Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road
Disturbance- 23000 block Bone Road, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 3000 block Pryor Road
Harassment- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block George Lane, 25000 block Greystone Drive
Alarm- 28000 block SW Wall Street
Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Road, Thomas Jefferson Street
Discharging firearms- 26000 block Johnson Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday and Wednesday.
—SORNA violation
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using false identity
—Use of official position or office for personal gain
—first-degree theft- auto theft, possession of controlled substance
—first-degree receiving stolen property
—improper lights, failure to yield, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure/refusal to display insurance
—third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun
—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday-Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Wednesday.
—probation revocation
—failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief
—two counts theft of property, receiving stolen property
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—fourth-degree theft of property
—fourth-degree theft of property
—third-degree possession of a forged instrument
—domestic violence-harassment
—third-degree domestic violence-third-degree harassment
—disorderly conduct, public intoxication
—driving under the influence
—first-degree possession of marijuana, SORNA violation- violation of identification requirements
—unlawful possession of controlled substance
—domestic violence- third degree-menacing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of lost property, small wallet and contents, June 30, $180, 500 block S. Jefferson Street
—theft by deception, money, June 30, $2,500, 1100 block E. Pryor Street
—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items, July 2, $254.28, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, cash, July 3, $280, 1700 block W. Elm Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Wednesday.
—third-degree possession of forged instrument, forged check, June 30, $2,857.55, 200 block US Hwy 31
—harassment, June 30, 2300 block S. Hine Street
—third-degree criminal mischief, family photographs, June 30, $300, 400 block Skyview Drive
—harassment, second-degree criminal mischief, garage window, June 30, $800, 800 block W. Bryan Street
—third-degree criminal trespass, June 30, 400 block W. Bryan Street
—harassment, July 1, 100 block US Hwy 31
—criminal littering, Jeep Grand Cherokee, June 30, 200 block 4th Avenue
—third-degree assault, July 1, 1300 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree criminal mischief, Ford Taurus side door, July 2, $500, 1200 block Henry Drive
—third-degree assault, July 2, 300 block Vine Street
—harassment, July 3, 100 block Judy Drive
—unlawful possession of controlled substance, 0,34 grams of fentanyl, one dose of methamphetamines, cephalexin, nitrofurantan, poxycycline hyclate, promethazin hydrochloride, promethazine 23mg, ondansetron 4 mg, July 3, 100 block US Hwy 31
—harassment, July 4, 700 block Hardy Street
—second-degree assault, July 4, 1700 block W. Elm Street
—unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, glass meth pipe used to smoke meth with charring and white residue, used hypodermic needle and syringes with blood residue used to inject meth, July 4, Hoffman Street