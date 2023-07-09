Reports July 8

Jul. 8—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

July 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Gordon Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 127, US Hwy 72/Cox Road, Greenbrier Pkwy/Relate Way, 25000 block Winterwood Drive, Elkton Road/Cagle Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 23000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Glendell Lane, 21000 block Little Tom Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- Bibb Garrett Road/Endeavor Way

Assault- 12000 block Marble Drive

Theft- 26000 block Copeland Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 26000 block Old School House Road

Disturbance- 9000 block Beechwood Road

Harassment- 22000 block New Garden Road

Criminal mischief- 21000 block Ashley Brook Way

Search warrant- 13000 block Hatchett Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 18000 block Cottontail Lane, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Trumpet Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, Canoebrook Lane, 23000 block Saint John Road

July 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Glass Hollow Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Kings Drive, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 16000 block American Way

Traffic accident- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive

Assault- Coffman Road/AL Hwy 127

Theft- 400 block Love Branch Road

Burglary- 17000 block Sledge Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 1400 block E. Elm Street

Harassment- 16000 block Hwy 251, 27000 block Sterling Road, 14000 block Chris Way

Disturbance- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Criminal mischief- 25000 block New Garden Road, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane

Unwanted guest- 19000 block airfield Street

Warrant- 16000 block Little Elk Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, Ashley brook Way, Tillman Mill Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block River Stone Drive, 28000 block SW Wall Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—three counts operating vehicle without insurance, six counts driving while license suspended/revoked, three counts no seat belt, three counts speeding, improper tail lights- trailer, failure to register vehicle

—drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—two counts truancy

—chemical endangerment

—criminal littering, public intoxication- appears in public place

—two counts no seat belt, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—unlawful breaking and entering

—speeding

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear: fourth-degree theft, no tag, two counts no insurance

—failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, two bathroom rugs, July 5, $50, 700 block 5th Avenue

—first-degree robbery, US currency, July 5, $100, US Hwy 31 S

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, US currency and debit card, July 6, $60, 100 block Lakeview Drive

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2015 Chevy Equinox, July 6, $10,000, 1400 block East Elm Street

—criminal mischief, scratches on vehicle (Nissan Maxima), July 6, $1,000, 400 block East Forrest Street

—harassment, July 6, 1700 block W. Elm Street

—harassment, July 6, 19000 block Airfield Street

—harassing communications, July 6, 100 block Dover Street

—menacing, July 6, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

—harassment, July 6, 1300 block US Hwy 72 E