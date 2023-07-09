Reports July 8
Jul. 8—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
July 5, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Gordon Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 127, US Hwy 72/Cox Road, Greenbrier Pkwy/Relate Way, 25000 block Winterwood Drive, Elkton Road/Cagle Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 23000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Glendell Lane, 21000 block Little Tom Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road
Reckless/drag racing- Bibb Garrett Road/Endeavor Way
Assault- 12000 block Marble Drive
Theft- 26000 block Copeland Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 26000 block Old School House Road
Disturbance- 9000 block Beechwood Road
Harassment- 22000 block New Garden Road
Criminal mischief- 21000 block Ashley Brook Way
Search warrant- 13000 block Hatchett Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 18000 block Cottontail Lane, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Trumpet Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, Canoebrook Lane, 23000 block Saint John Road
July 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Glass Hollow Road
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Kings Drive, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 16000 block American Way
Traffic accident- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive
Assault- Coffman Road/AL Hwy 127
Theft- 400 block Love Branch Road
Burglary- 17000 block Sledge Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 1400 block E. Elm Street
Harassment- 16000 block Hwy 251, 27000 block Sterling Road, 14000 block Chris Way
Disturbance- 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Criminal mischief- 25000 block New Garden Road, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane
Unwanted guest- 19000 block airfield Street
Warrant- 16000 block Little Elk Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, Ashley brook Way, Tillman Mill Road
Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block River Stone Drive, 28000 block SW Wall Street
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
—three counts operating vehicle without insurance, six counts driving while license suspended/revoked, three counts no seat belt, three counts speeding, improper tail lights- trailer, failure to register vehicle
—drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—two counts truancy
—chemical endangerment
—criminal littering, public intoxication- appears in public place
—two counts no seat belt, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—unlawful breaking and entering
—speeding
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—failure to appear: fourth-degree theft, no tag, two counts no insurance
—failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence
—failure to appear: drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, two bathroom rugs, July 5, $50, 700 block 5th Avenue
—first-degree robbery, US currency, July 5, $100, US Hwy 31 S
—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, US currency and debit card, July 6, $60, 100 block Lakeview Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2015 Chevy Equinox, July 6, $10,000, 1400 block East Elm Street
—criminal mischief, scratches on vehicle (Nissan Maxima), July 6, $1,000, 400 block East Forrest Street
—harassment, July 6, 1700 block W. Elm Street
—harassment, July 6, 19000 block Airfield Street
—harassing communications, July 6, 100 block Dover Street
—menacing, July 6, 100 block US Hwy 31 N
—harassment, July 6, 1300 block US Hwy 72 E