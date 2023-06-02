Reports June 1

Jun. 1—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

May 31, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, James Clemens High School, Dairy Road, AL Hwy 251/Heritage Way, 25000 block Nick Davis Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel, 14000 block Elk River Mills, 17000 block Menefee Road, Grigsby Ferry Road, Harris Road/TLC Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, Mooresville Road/Bethel Road, Beaver Lane, 17000 block Blakers Way

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Goldenrod Lane, Bethel Road, 23000 block Norman Lane, 23000 block Norman Lane, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 18000 block Menefee Road, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, 26000 block Locust Drive, 27000 block Village Drive

Traffic accident- Bethel Road/Lambert Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road

Intoxicated driver- Sandlin Road/Ridge Road

Theft- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

Vehicle theft- 1000 block Elm Street, 24000 block Wagon Tr.

Missing person- Lucas ferry Road, W. Market Street

Prowler- 24000 block Bain Road

Harassment- 21000 block Pinebrook Drive, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 12000 block New Cut Road

Unwanted guest- 100 block Sanderfer Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Marks Drive, 27000 block Michael Lane, 14000 block Elk River Mills

Alarm- 25000 block Henry Clay Drive, 14000 block East Limestone Road

Road hazard/debris- Mooresville Road/Cedar View Lane

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Railroad Avenue

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—SORNA violation

—second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, drug trafficking

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—violation of domestic violence protection order, harassing communications

—third-degree receiving stolen property

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, Maytag washer and dryer, patio furniture, May 27, $1,800, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive

—Athens- first-degree theft, 1998 white Chevy S10, May 25-30, $1000, 1400 block Elm Street

—Athens- first-degree theft, 16ft black utility trailer, 2004 blue Ford F150, May 27-30, $7,500, 24000 block Wagon Trail

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—first-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft

—fourth degree theft

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear: leaving the scene of an accident, no drivers license, speeding

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—failure to appear: two counts drivers license suspended, no insurance, switched tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, two Bud Light cases, May 30, $54.48, 200 block US Hwy 31

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items, May 30, $45.89, 1000 block US Hwy 31

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—harassment, May 30, 300 block Henry Drive

—menacing, May 30, Sanders Street

—harassment, May 30, 100 block E. Sanderfer Road

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 1.00 grams methamphetamine, GMC Envoy, May 30, 1000 block US Hwy 72