Reports June 10

Jun. 10—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

June 7, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 NB, US Hwy 72/Copperfield Lane, Lakeview Drive/AL Hwy 251, 15000 block Reid Road, US Hwy 72/Ezell Road, 20000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner ball field

Animal related/livestock- Easter Ferry Road/Salem Minor Hill Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Lindsay Lane, 19000 block East Limestone Road

Traffic accident- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 21000 block Elkton Road

Missing person- 11000 block McCormack Lane

Theft- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 20000 block Poff Lane

Burglary- 10000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Disturbance- 20000 block Winfred Drive, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Harassment- 20000 block Elkton Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 15000 block Landview Lane, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge

Warrant- 1000 block Plainview Circle

SORNA compliance check- Town and Country

Reckless/drag-racing- Elk Estates

Discharging firearms- Ham Road

June 8, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Lukers Way, 20000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block AL Hwy 251, 15000 block Elk River Mills, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, Hine Street

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Nabors Road, 27000 block North Wales Drive, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 16000 block Oneal Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Intoxicated driver- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Brownsferry Road, Washington Road

Criminal trespass- 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Unwanted guest- 19000 block Airfield Street

Disturbance- 18000 block Whitetail Lane, 15000 block McCormick Lane

Harassment- 13000 block Snake Road, 100 block Elm Street

Missing person- 23000 block Fain Road

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 3000 block Pryor Road, 16000 block Ennis Road, 28000 block North Wales Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Cambridge Lane

Discharging firearms- 27000 block McLemore Circle

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—no drivers license, no seat belt

—public intoxication

—three counts attempt to elude by any means, three counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—LCCCP warrant

—chemical endangerment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- reckless

—driving under the influence (alcohol), alias warrant

—disorderly conduct- disturbing peace

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—drug trafficking

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Harvest- second-degree theft, Taurus G3C 9mm pistol, May 31- June 7, $350, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, car tag, May 24- June 7, unknown value, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 22- May 1, $30,000, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, March 20- June 8, $125,002, 19000 block Bick Jock Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—chemical endangerment of a child

—fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to pay-giving false name to law enforcement

—arrest for other agency

—arrest for other agency

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, June 7, $107.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, cash app card, ID and birth certificate, US currency, June 7, $400, 1400 block Thrasher Blvd.

—fourth-degree theft of property, tan Pelican kayak, June 8, $300, 600 block E. Pryor Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 7, 1100 bock S. Jefferson Street