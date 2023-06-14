Reports June 13

Jun. 13—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

June 9, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Goode Road, 19000 block Cox Road, Bethel Road/Mooresville Road, Coffman Road/Hwy 127, 17000 block Morris Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Reid Road, 24000 block Thach Road, Beulah Road, 24000 block Barnes Road

Traffic accident- 17000 block Oakdale Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road

Hazard/road debris- 10000 block US Hwy 31

Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 20000 block Elkton Road

Vehicle theft- 100 block Cherry Street

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 29000 block Stonehenge Drive

Burglary- 14000 block Chris Way

Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 9000 block Trails End Drive, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

Harassment- 26000 block Elkins Road, 13000 block Snake Road

Prowler- 16000 block Ennis Road

Alarm- 27000 block Wooley Springs Road, 26000 block Disney Way, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road, Morgan County Jail

Reckless/drag racing- Mooresville Road

Discharging firearms- Ripley Road/Brownsferry Road, 500 block Love Branch Road

June 10, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 100 block E. Elm Street, Greenbrier Pkwy/Mooresville Road, 21000 block Harris Road, 5th Avenue, Hwy 72/East Limestone, Windward Drive/Southern Breeze, 12000 block New Cut Road, 29000 block Donnely Drive, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, 16000 block Newby Chapel Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road

Animal related/livestock- 8000 block Magic Brook Way, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Traffic accident- Hwy 127/Bucks Hollow Way

Vehicle theft- 12000 block Carriage Park Lane

Breaking and entering vehicles- 26000 block Bethel Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 25000 block AL Hwy 251

Theft- 22000 block Quarry Road, 19000 block Ingram Road, 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Burglary- 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Assault- 700 block W. Market Street, 24000 block Glendell Lane

Disturbance- 24000 block Wagon Tr., 12000 block Sommers Road, 23000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block Looney Road, 27000 block Valley Drive, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road

Criminal trespass- 17000 block Dement Road

Alarm- 25000 block Walter Lee Drive, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 7000 block Greenbrier, 24000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- Ashley Lane (Harvest), 5000 block US Hwy 31, 12000 block US Hwy 31

June 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 19000 block Laughmiller Road, Garrett Road, 19000 block Ingram Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Pinedale Road

Traffic accident- 12000 block Sommers Road, I65 MM 361, Glaze Road/US Hwy 72

Missing person- 9000 block US Hwy 31

Intoxicated driver- Thach Road/Oak Grove FD

Disturbance- 24000 block Wagon Trail, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 26000 block Lonely Way

Harassment- 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 23000 block Long Road

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Grant Drive, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Criminal trespass- 14000 block Zehner Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows Road

Criminal mischief- 12000 block Mayfield Road

Theft- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 15000 block Morris Road, 17000 block East Limestone Road, 22000 block Quarry Road

Alarm- Sharp Road/BainRoad, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 28000 block Boyds Chapel, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Ripley Road/Brownsferry Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—two counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years

—destruction of property by prisoner

—possession of controlled substance, three counts drug trafficking

—possession of controlled substance

—second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—two counts possession of controlled substance, two counts drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—third-degree domestic violence, tinted windows, no drivers license

—altering firearm identification or possession of, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—terrorist threat

—possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

—two counts incest with minor, two counts first-degree rape- force, two counts first-degree sexual abuse, two counts first-degree sodomy

—two counts second-degree assault

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—three counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—custodial sexual misconduct; offering, soliciting, or receiving anything for him/herself

—two counts public intoxication

—distribution of controlled substance

—first-degree hindering prosecution- hindering, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, US currency, January 20-June 9, $1,598.76, 19000 block Hwy 99

—Athens- third-degree burglary, Craftsman red skill saw, Coleman Powermate camping gear, May 23- June 9, $230, 14000 block Chris Way

—Ardmore- first-degree theft, 6X10 green utility trailer, May 31- June 9, $4,000, 30000 block Ardmore Avenue

—Tanner- first-degree theft, Allis Chalmers orange tractor, point hitch grader blade, sawmill style saw, June 8, $8,000, 19000 block Ingram Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, garden flag pole, June 5-10, $10, 5000 block Bay Village Drive

—Tanner- first-degree theft, 2012 Kubota orange tractor, Rhino bush hog, black bucket, June 6-10, $29,000, Ingram Road/Stewart Road

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, black wallet, battery, US currency, June 10-11, $140, 12000 block Lawngate Road

—Elkmont- third-degree theft, tool box and tools, battery jump box, June 1-11, $750, 15000 block Morris Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—burglary

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—identity theft, June 9, 23000 block Piney Chapel Drive

—theft of lost property, keys, June 9, $50, 1100 block S. Jefferson Street

—theft of property, clothes, June 10, $375.70, 1000 block Us Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree assault, June 10, 800 block US Hwy 72

—harassment, June 11, 1100 block US Hwy 72

—second-degree criminal mischief, window, June 11, $600, 2200 block Windscape Drive