Reports June 14

Jun. 14—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

June 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Flanagan Road/Stinnett Hollow Road, US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road, US Hwy 72/Glaze Road, AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road, 18000 block Mooresville Road, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Pkwy

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Capstone Lane, 8000 block Magic Brook Way, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 17000 block Elk Estates, 15000 block Capstone Lane, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 26000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, 11000 block Stewart Road, 17000 block Nabors Road

Missing person- 20000 block Lasso Circle

Theft- 23000 block AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Quinn Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- Limestone Sheriff's Office

Prowler- 14000 block Sloan Road, 14000 block Bowman Street

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 10000 block Country Corner Road, 27000 block Red Acres Lane

Criminal mischief- 25000 block AL Hwy 20, 600 block US Hwy 31 N

Alarm- 19000 block Cheyenne Circle, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive, 28000 block Moss Creek Drive, 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- 12000 block Ripley Road, 13000 block Shaw Road, Morgan County Jail, 100 block Elm Street, 1000 block E Avalon Avenue (Muscle Shoals), 100 block Elm Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—23 counts possession of burglars tools, criminal conspiracy

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—third-degree domestic violence- reckless, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—first-degree theft by deception-swindle- $2,500 or more

—third-degree burglary- residence- force, steal/destroy/demolish any crops, first-degree assault-aggravated assault- non-family

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Toney- second-degree burglary, black change purse, US currency, jewelry, make up, blue and red flower backpack, clothes, June 12, $470, 23000 block US Hwy 251

—Athens- second-degree burglary, Apple MacBook, jewelry, three silver dollars, June 4, $3,200, 13000 block Quinn Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—probation revocation- hindering prosecution

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, June 12, 15000 block Greenfield Drive

—first-degree criminal trespass, June 12, 1700 block E. Elm Street