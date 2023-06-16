Reports June 15

Jun. 15—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

April 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 20/I65, I65 N mm 357, Nave Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Dairy Road

Animal related/livestock- Sandlin Road/New Bethel Road, 26000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, New Bethel Road/JD Adams Drive, 19000 block Sugar Hill Lane, 29000 block Ragsdale Creek Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 24000 block Thach Road, 21000 block Rochelle Road

Traffic accident- 100 block W. Elm Street

Missing person- 14000 block Ashley Lane

Theft- 24000 block Holland Lane, 22000 block Harold Street, 10000 block Stewart Road

Harassment- 22000 block East Limestone Road

Prowler- 18000 block Foxford Lane

Disturbance- Old Hwy 20/Greenbrier Pkwy, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, 21000 block Colwell Road, 700 block 5th Avenue

Criminal mischief- 16000 block American Way

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Cannon Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 9000 block Calvary Blvd.

Discharging firearms- 8000 block Segers Road, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates/Sgt. Holden Lane, Elk Estates

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—third-degree burglary-residence-force

—impersonating peace officer

—public intoxication, possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—no seat belt

—two counts operating vehicle without insurance, speeding

—possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree robbery- residence- gun

—first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, chemical endangerment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Elkmont- first-degree robbery, breaking and entering vehicle, US currency, keys, June 13, $210, 15000 block Cannon Road

—Tanner- breaking and entering a vehicle, Ruger Max 9 9mm pistol, June 12-13, $362.97, 10000 block Stewart Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—third-degree criminal trespass

—third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations

—driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft, consumable goods, June 13, $65.87, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, 24pk Bud Light, June 13, 200 block US Hwy 31

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 13, 15000 block Braly Blvd.

—criminal mischief, June 13, $200, 17000 block Brooklawn