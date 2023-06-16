Reports June 15

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Jun. 15—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

April 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 20/I65, I65 N mm 357, Nave Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Dairy Road

Animal related/livestock- Sandlin Road/New Bethel Road, 26000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, New Bethel Road/JD Adams Drive, 19000 block Sugar Hill Lane, 29000 block Ragsdale Creek Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 24000 block Thach Road, 21000 block Rochelle Road

Traffic accident- 100 block W. Elm Street

Missing person- 14000 block Ashley Lane

Theft- 24000 block Holland Lane, 22000 block Harold Street, 10000 block Stewart Road

Harassment- 22000 block East Limestone Road

Prowler- 18000 block Foxford Lane

Disturbance- Old Hwy 20/Greenbrier Pkwy, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, 21000 block Colwell Road, 700 block 5th Avenue

Criminal mischief- 16000 block American Way

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Cannon Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 9000 block Calvary Blvd.

Discharging firearms- 8000 block Segers Road, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates/Sgt. Holden Lane, Elk Estates

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—third-degree burglary-residence-force

—impersonating peace officer

—public intoxication, possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—no seat belt

—two counts operating vehicle without insurance, speeding

—possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree robbery- residence- gun

—first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, chemical endangerment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Elkmont- first-degree robbery, breaking and entering vehicle, US currency, keys, June 13, $210, 15000 block Cannon Road

—Tanner- breaking and entering a vehicle, Ruger Max 9 9mm pistol, June 12-13, $362.97, 10000 block Stewart Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—third-degree criminal trespass

—third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations

—driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft, consumable goods, June 13, $65.87, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, 24pk Bud Light, June 13, 200 block US Hwy 31

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 13, 15000 block Braly Blvd.

—criminal mischief, June 13, $200, 17000 block Brooklawn