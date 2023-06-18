Reports June 17

Jun. 17—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

June 14, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Bethel Road, 25000 block Bethel Road, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 14000 block Elk River Mills, Nick Davis Road/Wellhouse Drive, 4000 block Cottonmouth Lane

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Thach Road

Theft- 25000 block Hwy 127, 23000 block Porter Road, 15000 block Ham Road

Burglary- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 21000 block Ashley Brook Way

Disturbance- 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Harassment- 12000 block Lukers Way

Criminal trespass- 24000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, 25000 block Lewter Road, 16000 block Ennis Road

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

Reckless/drag racing- Blackburn Road/New Cut Road

June 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 18000 block Astor Lane, Mayfield Road/Dirt Way, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 26000 block Mill Creek Drive, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Boyds Chapel Road/Budget Inn, 2000 block Peninsula Drive, Stewart Road

Animal related/livestock- 30000 block Wooley Springs, Shipley Hollow Road/Pettusville Road, 17000 block Coffman Road, Ragsdale Creek Road, Salem Minor Hill Road, 15000 block Zehner Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Elkton Road/New Garden Road

Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 27000 block Copeland Road

Theft- 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 100 block W Elm Street

Fraud use CC/Id theft- 19000 block Ingram Road

Disturbance- 23000 block Elkton Road, 7000 block Holt-Springer Road

Unwanted guest- 22000 block Sandbar Way

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72, Clyde Mabry Drive/US Hwy 31

SORNA compliance check- 18000 block Spence Cave Road, 23000 block Fain Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 24000 block Hobbs Loop Road, 27000 block Holland Gin Road, 23000 block Slate Road, 30000 block Clovis Drive

Alarm- 24000 block Mooresville Road, 19000 block Moyers Road, 19000 block Elkton Road

Nuisance/loud music- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree robbery

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force

—public intoxication, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—unauthorized use of auto- no-force

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—unlawful purchase or acquisition of used, detached catalytic converters, possession of pistol by an addict/drunk, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity

—converted statute- first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person

—non-support- child

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Tanner- fourth-degree theft, US currency, June 14, $500, 19000 block Ingram Road

—Elkmont- third-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four perfumes, 2011 white BMW 128I, June 15, $14,680, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree criminal trespass

—possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 15, 700 block W. Market Street