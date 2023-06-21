Reports June 20

Jun. 20—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

June 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, Holladay Blvd NW, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Malone Road, US Hwy 72/McCully Mill Road, AL Hwy 251/Yarbrough Road

Animal related/livestock- Beatline Road/AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Carter Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 28000 block John Gordon Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 16000 block Evans Road, 26000 block Miller Lane, 28000 block Old School House Road

Intoxicated person- 24000 block Mooresville Road, US Hwy 72/County Line Road

Reckless/drag racing- Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, Elk Estates, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251

Hazard/road debris- Copeland Road/Mooresville Road

Theft- 19000 block Edgewood Road, 23000 block Fain Road, 29000 block Little Creek Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 13000 block L and M Acres Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

Assault- 12000 block Lukers Way

Disturbance- 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 23000 block Al Hwy 251, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Snake Road

Prowler- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 13000 block Hatchery Road

Unwanted guest- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 19000 block AL hwy 127

Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Black Road, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, 18000 block Mae Circle

Warrant- Tuscaloosa County Jail, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 400 block 6th Avenue (Birmingham), 7000 block US Hwy 31, 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Lydia Corey Road

Littering/dumping- Elkton Road/New Garden Road

June 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Grigsby Ferry Road/Boat Ramp, 23000 block Thach Road, Elk River Mills Road/Bonnie Blue Way

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Piney Chapel Road

Traffic accident- Holt Road/Black Road

Hit and run- US Hwy 31/Martin Line Road

Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates, US Hwy 72/Costello Drive

Burglary- 14000 block Chris Way

Harassment- 17000 block Red Hill Road

Disturbance- 24000 block Wagon Trail, 12000 block Finger Lake Way

Alarm- 19000 block Moyers Road, 25000 block Emma Kate Way, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road, 5000 block US Hwy 31, 100 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- 17000 block Mooresville Road

Nuisance/loud music- Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road

June 18, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 251/Ferguson Lane, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block US Hwy 72, Clem Road/Thach Road, Patterson Hill Road, 30000 block Capshaw Road, 8000 block Hatchett Ridge Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Ferry Road, 23000 block Glover Road, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Vandyke Road

Intoxicated driver- Capshaw Road/Old Railroad Bed Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Lakeview Street

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 25000 block Veto Road

Missing person- 20000 block Cox Road

Disturbance- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, 12000 block Mayfield Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Lakeview Drive, 18000 block Upland Tr.

Prowler- 10000 block Burgreen Road

Criminal trespass- 26000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127. 11000 block Cowford Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- 11000 block Leonard Circle

Nuisance/loud music- 21000 block AL Hwy 251

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—three counts unlawful breaking and entering, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, three counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—obstruction of governmental operations

—public intoxication- appears in public place

—non-support- child

—failure to dim lights

—two counts criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—harassment/intimidation

—possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—obstruction of governmental operations, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—public intoxication

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—third-degree domestic violence — harassment, resisting arrest

—truancy

—two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, resisting arrest, criminal littering, tampering with physical evidence

—public intoxication

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—chemical endangerment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2002 green Honda Rancher, Nov. 16, 2022-May 16, $5,000, 25000 block Stinnett Hollow Road

—Tanner- breaking and entering of vehicle, Taurus G3C 9mm pistol, June 9-16, $400, 10000 block US Hwy 31

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2006 white Ford Econoline, June 8-15, $10,000, 27000 block Copeland Road

—Elkmont- second-degree theft, Rossi RS22 .22 pistol, June 15-16, $220, 22000 block New Garden Road

—Ardmore- second-degree theft, Sig Sauer .380 pistol, Mar. 30- June 15, $475, 29000 block Little Creek Road

—Athens- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2006 white GMC Sierra, June 16, $50,000, 22000 block Sharp Road

—Athens- second-degree burglary, US currency, five car titles, social security card, drivers license, June 16, $5,040, 14000 block Chris Way

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, unauthorized use of vehicle, 2003 blue Dodge Dakota, cell phone, June 16-18, $2,500, 20000 block Hogan Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- five counts fourth-degree theft

—theft by deception

—theft by deception

—attempted murder, two counts unlawful possession of pistol

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, June 16, $100, 600 block US Hwy 72 W

—third-degree theft of property, Toro 21462 push mower, June 17, $1,075.99, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

—fourth-degree theft, merchandise, June 17, $29.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, Dove soap/body wash, wood cross, June 17, $12, 600 block W. Market Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, June 17, $140, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—fourth-degree theft, circulating illegal paper money, US Currency, play money ($100 bill), June 17, $100, 400 block W. Green Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement- safe keeping of property.meth pipe, Mongoose XR75 bicycle, June 16, $5, Martin Drive/Jeffrey Street

—unlawful possession of a pistol, American Tactical Omni Hybrid, PMAG, June 16, $530, 2100 block Stanford Street

—unlawful possession of a pistol, attempted murder, Hi-point 9, June 16, $100, 2100 block Stanford Street

—menacing, Chrysler 300, June 17, 100 block US Hwy 72 W

—domestic violence- harassment, June 17, 800 block W. Hobbs Street

—harassment, June 17, 1400 block US Hwy 31

—discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, Volkswagen Jetta, June 18, 100 block Edinburgh Drive

—harassment, June 18, 700 block N. Marion Street