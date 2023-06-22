Reports June 21

Jun. 21—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

June 19, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 29000 block US Hwy 72, Hays Mill Road/New Garden Cemetery Road, Hall Road/AL Hwy 251, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Puckett Lane/Sweet Springs Road, 14000 block Sara Beth Drive, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 17000 block Jones Road, 26000 block Mill Creek Drive, 11000 block School House Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Dunnavant Road

Reckless/drag racing- Ripley Road/Zehner Road

Theft- 16000 block Zehner Road, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, 16000 block Crimson Street, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Burglary- 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road

Disturbance- 6000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 24000 block Barnes Road

Unwanted guest- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Criminal trespass- 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Alarm- 12000 block Mayfield Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- I65 at Priceville exit

Littering/dumping- 20000 block AL Hwy 251

Discharging firearms- 27000 block Ranch Hill Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—third-degree burglary-residence- force

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—no seat belt, speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of a pistol by a violent felon, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault, illegal possession of prescription drugs

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, white dog, June 18-19, $400, 16000 block Zehner Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, electrical fuses, Sears pole saw, Black & Decker reciprocating saw, tools, golf carts, June 5-19, $220, 17000 block Brownsferry Road

—Athens- third-degree theft, two blue mountain bikes, June 17-19, $1,400, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

—Tanner- third-degree burglary, fireworks, June 20, $800, 22000 block Hwy 20

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property, giving false identification to law enforcement, third-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft, four packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards, June 19, $70.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, merchandise, June 19, $400.95, 500 block S. Jefferson Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—second-degree criminal mischief, Caterpillar 289000 skid steer, June 19, $1,000, 1800 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 19, 1000 block US Hwy 72