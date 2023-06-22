Reports June 21

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Jun. 21—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

June 19, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 29000 block US Hwy 72, Hays Mill Road/New Garden Cemetery Road, Hall Road/AL Hwy 251, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Puckett Lane/Sweet Springs Road, 14000 block Sara Beth Drive, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 17000 block Jones Road, 26000 block Mill Creek Drive, 11000 block School House Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Dunnavant Road

Reckless/drag racing- Ripley Road/Zehner Road

Theft- 16000 block Zehner Road, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, 16000 block Crimson Street, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Burglary- 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road

Disturbance- 6000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 24000 block Barnes Road

Unwanted guest- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Criminal trespass- 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Alarm- 12000 block Mayfield Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- I65 at Priceville exit

Littering/dumping- 20000 block AL Hwy 251

Discharging firearms- 27000 block Ranch Hill Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—third-degree burglary-residence- force

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—no seat belt, speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of a pistol by a violent felon, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault, illegal possession of prescription drugs

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, white dog, June 18-19, $400, 16000 block Zehner Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, electrical fuses, Sears pole saw, Black & Decker reciprocating saw, tools, golf carts, June 5-19, $220, 17000 block Brownsferry Road

—Athens- third-degree theft, two blue mountain bikes, June 17-19, $1,400, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

—Tanner- third-degree burglary, fireworks, June 20, $800, 22000 block Hwy 20

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property, giving false identification to law enforcement, third-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft, four packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards, June 19, $70.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, merchandise, June 19, $400.95, 500 block S. Jefferson Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—second-degree criminal mischief, Caterpillar 289000 skid steer, June 19, $1,000, 1800 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 19, 1000 block US Hwy 72