Reports June 22

Jun. 22—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

June 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Pinedale Road, 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 25000 block George Lane, Barksdale Road/Wells Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 251, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, AL Hwy 99/Bama Lane, 22000 block Howard Street, 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Copeland Road/East Limestone Road, 13000 block Nicole Way

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 17000 block Lakeside Estates Road, 18000 block Spence Cave Road, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, Ragsdale Creek Road, 23000 block Slate Road, 23000 block Elkton Road, 24000 block Wilee Lane, 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road, 29000 block Lester Road, 8000 block Holt-Springer Road, 13000 block Dickens Lane, 24000 block Bain Road

Traffic accident- Forrest Street/Clinton Street

Hit and run- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road

Reckless/drag racing- George Lane, Oak Grove Road/Watson Lane, US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road

Hazard/road debris- Old Railroad Bed Road/Capshaw Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Rooker Lane

Theft- 18000 block Hightower Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Pamela Drive, 28000 block Red Bird Lane, Cross Key Road/Colonial Drive

Criminal mischief- Batts Road/Friend Road

Unwanted guest- 20000 block Elkton Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 22000 block AL Hwy 20, 19000 block Cross Key Road, 3000 block Marina Drive, 7000 block Jimmy Doolittle Way, 5000 block Mooresville Road

Littering/dumping- 22000 block New Garden Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—harassment-domestic violence

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft, $2,500 or more, possession of forgery tools/device

—third-degree possession of forged instrument

—second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—fourth degree theft of property

—domestic violence-strangulation, second-degree domestic violence

—fourth-degree theft of property

—two counts fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree criminal mischief

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—third-degree theft of property, copper pipe, June 20, $700, 13900 block Poplar Brook Road

—fourth-degree theft of property, shoes, June 20, $10.95, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, beer, June 20, $85.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.