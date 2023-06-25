Reports June 24

Jun. 24—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

June 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, Walter Lee Drive/Newby Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 251, Nuclear Plant Road/Hawkins Drive, 12000 block Sommers Road, New Cut Road/Baker Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- Zehner Road/US Hwy 72, 19000 block Cox Road, 7000 block School House Drive, 17000 block Little Elk Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 20000 block Hogan Drive

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 19000 block Sewell Road

Disturbance- 23000 block Miller Road

Harassment- 18000 block Coffman Road

Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Miller Lane, 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 22000 block Sandlin Road, 100 block Elm Street

June 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 24000 block AL Hwy 251, 23000 block Flanagan Road, Settle Road/Nuclear Plant Road

Animal related/livestock- Lentzville Road/Elk Estates, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road, 7000 block School House Drive, 12000 block Lukers Way, 21000 block Loggins Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road

Intoxicated driver- Lucas Ferry Road/Moyers Road, US Hwy 72/Ezell Road

Reckless/drag racing- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 29000 block Stonehenge Drive

Missing person- 1000 block Rockhouse Road

Criminal mischief- 24000 block Deer Ridge Lane

Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Burglary- 15000 block Little Elk Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Lukers Way, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block New Garden Road

Alarm- 14000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 251, 22000 block Smith Road

SORNA Compliance check- 21000 block AL Hwy 20

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Johnson Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—possession of controlled substance

—second-degree assault, resisting arrest

—two counts possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs

—first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, attempt to commit crime, four counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old

—third-degree domestic violence-third degree- criminal trespass

—resisting arrest, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—second-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, LG cellphone, June 21, $20, 23000 block Miller Road

—Athens- second-degree theft, Smith & Wesson 63-5 .22 pistol, June 8-9, $850, 14000 block Deb Drive

—Toney- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2016 maroon Jeep Patriot, June 21-22, $17,000, 29000 block Stonehenge Drive

—Athens- third-degree burglary, US currency, Susan B. Anthony coins, white safe, June 22, $10,350, 15000 block Little Elk Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, Samsung cellphone, June 22, $350, 19000 block Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—two counts failure to appear- driving under the influence, failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident and drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—contempt of court

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree theft of property, merchandise, June 21, $554.14, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of services, pet exam, June 21, $237.07, 1000 block US Hwy 31

—fourth-degree theft of property and harassment, Mike's Hard Lemonade, June21, $2.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, Liquid IV, June 21, $175.44, 13000 block Hickory Brooks Road

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree criminal mischief, Chevy, June 22, $300, 18000 block Merlin Drive