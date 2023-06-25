Reports June 24
Jun. 24—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
June 21, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, Walter Lee Drive/Newby Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 251, Nuclear Plant Road/Hawkins Drive, 12000 block Sommers Road, New Cut Road/Baker Hill Road
Animal related/livestock- Zehner Road/US Hwy 72, 19000 block Cox Road, 7000 block School House Drive, 17000 block Little Elk Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 20000 block Hogan Drive
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 19000 block Sewell Road
Disturbance- 23000 block Miller Road
Harassment- 18000 block Coffman Road
Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Miller Lane, 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 22000 block Sandlin Road, 100 block Elm Street
June 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 24000 block AL Hwy 251, 23000 block Flanagan Road, Settle Road/Nuclear Plant Road
Animal related/livestock- Lentzville Road/Elk Estates, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road, 7000 block School House Drive, 12000 block Lukers Way, 21000 block Loggins Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road
Intoxicated driver- Lucas Ferry Road/Moyers Road, US Hwy 72/Ezell Road
Reckless/drag racing- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 29000 block Stonehenge Drive
Missing person- 1000 block Rockhouse Road
Criminal mischief- 24000 block Deer Ridge Lane
Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Burglary- 15000 block Little Elk Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Lukers Way, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block New Garden Road
Alarm- 14000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 251, 22000 block Smith Road
SORNA Compliance check- 21000 block AL Hwy 20
Discharging firearms- 26000 block Johnson Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—possession of controlled substance
—second-degree assault, resisting arrest
—two counts possession of a pistol by a violent felon
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs
—first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, attempt to commit crime, four counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
—third-degree domestic violence-third degree- criminal trespass
—resisting arrest, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—second-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family
—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, LG cellphone, June 21, $20, 23000 block Miller Road
—Athens- second-degree theft, Smith & Wesson 63-5 .22 pistol, June 8-9, $850, 14000 block Deb Drive
—Toney- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2016 maroon Jeep Patriot, June 21-22, $17,000, 29000 block Stonehenge Drive
—Athens- third-degree burglary, US currency, Susan B. Anthony coins, white safe, June 22, $10,350, 15000 block Little Elk Road
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, Samsung cellphone, June 22, $350, 19000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—two counts failure to appear- driving under the influence, failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident and drivers license suspended
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—contempt of court
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree theft of property, merchandise, June 21, $554.14, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of services, pet exam, June 21, $237.07, 1000 block US Hwy 31
—fourth-degree theft of property and harassment, Mike's Hard Lemonade, June21, $2.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, Liquid IV, June 21, $175.44, 13000 block Hickory Brooks Road
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree criminal mischief, Chevy, June 22, $300, 18000 block Merlin Drive