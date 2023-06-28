Reports June 27

Jun. 27—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

June 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Meadows Road/Barksdale Road, Keeton/East Limestone Road, US Hwy 72/Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Traffic accident- I65/Upper Elkton Road, Pinedale Road/Gatlin Road

Theft- 24000 block Ed Ray Road, 29000 block 3rd Avenue (Ardmore), 20000 block Poff Lane, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 15000 block Cannon Road, 28000 block Copeland Road

Disturbance- 27000 block Abby Lane, 29000 block Pulaski Pike, US Hwy 72/Hine (J-Mart), 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 23000 block Norman Lane, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Harassment- 18000 block Carters Circle

SORNA compliance check- 24000 block Lisa Drive , 20000 block Shepherds Way, 12000 block Elk River Mills

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- 12000 block Nani Drive

Nuisance/loud music- Copperfield Lane/Allison Circle

June 24, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 26000 block Mills Road, Easter Ferry Road, Mooresville Road/Wooley Springs Road, Blackburn Road/Chris Way, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 11000 block Ripley Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road

Vehicle theft- 24000 block Slate Road

Breaking and entering vehicles- I65 mm 351

Theft- 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, 12000 block Lukers Way

Burglary- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Assault- 24000 block Slate Road, 17000 block Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Zehner Road, 12000 block Snake Road

Harassment- 100 block Sanderfer Road

Criminal mischief- 16000 block Athens-Limestone Blvd.

Unwanted guest- 17000 block Dement Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 14000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road, 7000 block US Hwy 31, 29000 block McKee Road, US Hwy 72/Hines Street, 28000 block Monday Road

Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Menefee Road, 26000 block Clem Road

Discharging firearms- 24000 block Holland Lane

Reckless/drag racing- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

June 25, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block US Hwy 72, 29000 block Little Creek Road, Tanner Church, 300 block E. Market Street, JD Adams Drive, 12000 block Spring Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, New Cut Road/Easter Ferry Road

Traffic accident- 26000 block Capshaw Road

Vehicle theft- 4000 block Calvary Blvd.

Theft- 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 28000 block Old School House Road, 10000 block Mayberry Road

Burglary- 27000 block Ed Ray Road

Harassment- 12000 block Nani Drive

Unwanted guest- 13000 block Buddy Drive

Criminal mischief- 19000 block Meadows Drive

Alarm- 16000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 25000 block Fieldstone Drive, 24000 block Lisa Lane, 29000 block Indian Springs Road

Reckless/drag racing- Poplar Point Road, 1000 block Old Railroad bed Road, greenbrier Pkwy/Mooresville Road

Nuisance/loud music- 17000 block Harwell Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—two counts menacing

—public intoxication

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—two counts third-degree theft, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of prescription drugs, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—possession of controlled substance-opium, resisting arrest, obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, distribution of a controlled substance

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by drunk/addict

—first-degree theft of lost property

—harassing communications

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—two counts distribution of a controlled substance, two counts first-degree possession of marijuana

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—improper lights, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—possession of controlled substance, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—harassing communications

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, silver coins, June 2, $5,000, 27000 block Ed Ray Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, miscellaneous mixed items, June 23, $196.26, 20000 block Hwy 127

—Athens- third-degree burglary, four tape measures, PVC pipes, June 5-24, $120, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

—Elkmont- second-degree theft, clothes, shoes, Vizio TV, June 19-22, $1,700, 24000 block Cottonbelt Road

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, clothes, air mattress, make-up, US currency, June 24, $1,715, I65 MM 351

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, 1998 black Pontiac Firebird, June 24, $400, 24000 block Slate Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—assault

—fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass

—harassment

—fourth-degree theft of property

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—third-degree domestic violence- third degree assault

—driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, gray cloth purse and Coach wallet, June 23, $100, 700 block w. Market Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, money, June 24, $45, 1700 block US Hwy 31

—fourth-degree theft of property, 27.5 Comfort Hybrid Huffy Casoria, June 23, $300, 100 block N. Houston Street

—unlawful breaking and entering, Glock G42 .380 handgun, June 24, $400, 600 block Hereford Drive

—third-degree criminal mischief, camera, box with modem and wires, June 24, $240, 100 block Fitness Way

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—second degree criminal mischief, scratches on hood of Chevy 1500, June 23, $500, 900 block US Hwy 72

—second degree criminal mischief, glass front door and water spigot, June 23, $500, 1100 block S. Jefferson Street

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Dodge Charger, June 24, $5,000, 900 block Jackson Drive

—third-degree assault, June 24, 100 block Hickory Street

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Honda Accord, June 25, $7,000, 1100 block US Hwy 31