Reports June 28

Jun. 28—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

June 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Hundley Way, 8000 block US Hwy 31, 12000 block Nani Drive, 12000 block Spring Road, 19000 block Tammy Leigh Drive, Elkton Road/Black Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 17000 block Coffman Road, 15000 block Blackburn Road, Mayfield Road

Animal related/livestock- Leggtown Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 15000 block Fy. Hampton Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Salem Field Lane, 7000 block Holt-Springer Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 7000 block School House Drive, 19000 block Hill Drive, 11000 block Glass Hollow Road

Traffic accident- 7000 block Us Hwy 72

Hazard/road debris- 28000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

Reckless/drag racing- Poplar Point/Paradise Shore, Lucas Ferry Road/Lindsay Road

Missing person- Cotton Belt Road/Sugar Creek

Theft- 10000 block Paradise Shores

Burglary- 18000 block Hampton Cove Way, 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- 9000 block Settle Road

Harassment- 22000 block Concord Road, 100 block W. Elm Street

Criminal mischief- 22000 block Flanagan Road

Alarm- 25000 block Drawbaugh Road

Warrant- Giles County Jail, 100 block W. Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Yarbrough Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—public intoxication

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree promote prison contraband

—possession of controlled substance

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more, third-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance

—reckless endangerment

—theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—second-degree theft of property

—failure to appear: reckless driving, two counts drivers license suspended, no insurance, five counts no child restraint, speeding

—public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, scissors, June 26, $7.49, 100 block Hwy 31

—fourth-degree theft of property, black dress, June 26, $9.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—harassment, June 26, 700 block N Marion Street