Reports June 29

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Jun. 29—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

June 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, AL Hwy 127/Sewell Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block Zehner Road, Todd Circle, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 16000 block Ezell Road, Oak Crest Drive

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Zehner Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Old Miller Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Hit and run- Piney Chapel Road/Elkton Road

Theft- 13000 block Blackburn Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Harassment- 25000 block Mooresville Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge, 16000 block Log Cabin Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Menefee Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 18000 block Oakdale Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, Morgan County Jail

Alarm- 16000 block Oakdale Road, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Reckless/drag racing- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle, switched tag, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of controlled substance

—first-degree arson

—third-degree receiving stolen property

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—second-degree forgery- checks

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—resisting arrest

—driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—failure to appear: third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, public intoxication

—driving under the influence

—third-degree theft

—public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft, merchandise, June 27, $96.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—forgery, June 27, 100 block Roy Long Road