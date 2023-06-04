Reports June 3
Jun. 3—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday .
May 31, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Shaw Road/US Hwy 72, Cowford Road/Hatchie Lane, Crosskey Road/Easter Ferry Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive, 27000 block Country Place
Animal related/livestock- ShawRoad/Snake Road, 19000 block Looney Road, 24000 block Wooley Springs Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 24000 block Craft Road, Leggtown Road, 17000 block Harwell Road, 23000 block Highland Drive
Hit and run- Tillman Mill Road/Elk River Mill Road
Vehicle theft- Bethel Road/Mooresville Road
Theft- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 24000 block Gross Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive
Prowler- 18000 block Coffman Road
Criminal trespass- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 20000 block Elkton Road
Criminal mischief- 23000 block Sugar Way
Disturbance- 21000 block Easter Ferry Road
Harassment- 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road, 16000 block Brownsferry Road
Assault- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
Missing person- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive
Alarm- 14000 block Peek Drive
Warrant- 700 block 5th Avenue
June 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 14000 block New Cut Road, 19000 block Elkton Road, Sugar Plum Lane, 16000 block Stonegate Lane, 25000 block Melrose Lane
Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Mooresville Road, 17000 block Shaw Road, 17000 block Coffman Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 19000 block Sewell Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 16000 block Popllar Creek Road
Traffic accident- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Intoxicated driver- Tates Wrecker Service
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 16000 block Hwy 251
Missing person- 18000 block Moyers Road
Theft- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Harassment- 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 27000 block Leggtown Road
Disturbance- 24000 block Flanagan Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 25000 block Narrow Lane
Littering/dumping- 21000 block Winchester Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 29000 block Pinedale Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—two counts public intoxication
—two counts third-degree assault- simple assault
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
—harassment- simple assault
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
—two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—possession of controlled substance
—SORNA violation, unlawfully obtaining employment
—two counts non-support- child
—drug trafficking
—second-degree robbery
—contempt of court, possession of controlled substance, third-degree burglary- residence- force
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance, chemical endangerment
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- first-degree theft, yellow Vemeer 605 hay baler, April 15- May 31, $25,000, 24000 block Gross Road
—Athens- third-degree theft, Vizio tv, Sony tv, brown sofa, air mattress, May 1-June 1, $1,110, 12000 block John Way
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—disorderly conduct
—driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—identity theft, May 31, 300 S. Jefferson Street
—first-degree theft of property/criminal mischief, Chevy Silverado, Trane A/C unit, residence wiring, June 1, $7,600, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Chevy Impala, Ruger 380 pistol, June 2, $300, 1400 block E. Elm Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—harassment- menacing, May 31, 1800 block Brownsferry road