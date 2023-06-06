Reports June 6

Jun. 5—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

June 2, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, US Hwy 72/Cambridge Lane, George Lane, 27000 block Bethel Road, 11000 block McMeans Blvd, Old Scrouge Road/Airport Lane, Dairy Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road

Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 4000 block Snake Road, 24000 block Barnes Road

Hazard- road hazard/debris- Sandlin Road/Aubie Lane

Traffic accident- Lindsay Lane Baptist Church/Lindsay Lane

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 25000 block Elkton Road

Intoxicated driver- 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Theft- 12000 block John Way, 100 block Elm Street

Harassment- 26000 block US Hwy 72

Criminal mischief- 100 block Elm Street, 15000 block Reid Road

Prowler- Mill Valley Drive

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Shaw Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Alarm- 25000 block Camden Court, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 400 block Jefferson Street S, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 300 block US Hwy 31

Reckless/drag racing- Capshaw Road/Dupree Worthey Road

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Railroad Ave

Discharging firearms- 100 block Elm Street

June 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Nick Davis Road/Old Railroad Bed Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, 100 block 5th Avenue, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Hwy 251/Harvest Road, Upper Snake Road/Cairo Hollow Road

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Capshaw Road, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 16000 block Blackburn Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 25000 block Krista Circle,

Intoxicated driver- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Sandlin Road/Elkton Road

Road hazard/debris- Holt Springer Road/Gordon Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 24000 block Southern Heritage Lane

Shooting- Garret Road/Mooresville Road

Theft- 20000 block Elkton Road, 19000 block Airfield Street, 14000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 23000 block Glover Road

Nuisance/loud music- 27000 block Union Hill Road, 26000 block Barksdale Road

Harassment- 19000 block George Washington Street

Alarm- 27000 block Barksdale Road, 21000 block E. Limestone Road, 24000 block Slate Road, 16000 block Well House Drive, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 23000 block Flossie Drive

Warrant- US Hwy 72/Brownsferry Street, 13000 block Reid Road, McDonalds Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Greenbrier Pkwy, AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills Road

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Drawbaugh Road, 20000 block East Limestone Road

June 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Capshaw Road, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, Ripley Road/L&M Acres Drive, AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road, Elm Street/Jefferosn Street N, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, Thach Road/Dollar General, AL Hwy 251/McKee Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Eagle Road, 10000 block Motter Drive, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Carrington Court

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Rape/sexual offense/offender- Madison ER

Burglary- 28000 block Cedar Hill Road

Unauthorized use of vehicle- 18000 block Hightower Road

Harassment- 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 251/Yarbrough Road

Alarm- 25000 block Mahalo Circle

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, Lucas Street/Plato Jones Street

Reckless/drag racing- Exit 354- I65 northbound, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane, AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road

Nuisance/loud music- 24000 block Airport Road, 24000 block Wilee Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—harassment, menacing

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of controlled substance

—attempt to elude by any means

—impersonating peace officer

—third-degree domestic violence-third degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains on/in

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—harassing communications

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—chemical endangerment- child abuse, possession of controlled substance

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of controlled substance

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—four counts third-degree burglary- residence- force

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—possession of forged instrument

—failure to appear- public lewdness

—failure to appear-second-degree criminal mischief

—third-degree criminal trespass

—driving under the influence

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude

—third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Ruger 380 pistol, June 2, $300, 1400 block East Elm Street

—identity theft, fraudulent use of credit/debit card, Case credit card, June 3, 24000 block Rolling Vista Drive

—fourth-degree theft of property, car keys, June 3, $10, 100 block Shaw Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—criminal mischief, fence, June 4, $500, 600 block US Hwy 72

—criminal mischief, passenger side rear window (Jeep Cherokee), June 3, $400, 300 block Swan Drive

—third-degree criminal mischief, Ford Edge sunroof, June 4, $300, 20000 block Juniper Drive

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer, Buick LeSabre with .2 grams cocaine, 5.5 grams of marijuana, June 4, 600 block Lucas Street

—third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, June 4, 19000 block Racheal's Loop

—discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, June 5, 2200 block Windscape Drive