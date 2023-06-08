Reports June 7

Jun. 7—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

June 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Brownsferry Road, US Hwy 72/Isom Orchard, 18000 block Arctic Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Morris Road, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street, Lovell drive/Dupree Road

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Pepper Road

Traffic accident- Hwy 251/Mays Memorial Baptist Church

Assault- 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Burglary- 24000 block Craft Road

Prowler- 14000 block Ripley Road

Vehicle theft- Upper Snake Road

Theft- 22000 block Southern Breeze

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street

Recovery- 15000 block Wagon Trail

Intoxicated person- Greenbrier Road

Disturbance- 27000 block W. Limestone School Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 23000 block Miller Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Unwanted guest- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- 800 block Forrest Ave.

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Shaw Road

Discharging firearms- Wells Road/Meadows Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—disorderly conduct

—fourth-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—disorderly conduct

—two counts chemical endangerment

—open container- alcohol in vehicle, lane change without proper signal, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, US currency, June 2, $12,600, 15000 block Reid Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, refrigerator, washer, dryer, stove, June 1-2, $500, 12000 block John Way

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, teal 10 speed bike, June 3, $300, 19000 block Airfield Street

—Athens- third-degree theft, black Generac 5000 generator, June 3, $900, 14000 block US Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault

—failure to appear- two counts open container

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- reckless endangerment, resist arrest

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items, June 5, $142.07, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.