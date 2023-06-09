Reports June 8

Jun. 8—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

June 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Pryor Field, B&S Grocery, Elkton Road/new Garden Road, Oak Grove Fire Department/Thach Road, Copperfield Lane/Dickens Lane, 12000 block Marble Lane, West Washington Street ,28000 block AL Hwy 99, First Union Baptist

Animal related/livestock- Snake Road/Parker Road, 26000 block Maple Cove Drive, 28000 block Kawana, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 15000 block Zehner Road, 17000 block East Limestone Road, Elkton/Bean Road, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 11000 block Cowford Road, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 12000 block Brandon Lane, 18000 block Wells Road, 26000 block Ed Ray Road, 10000 block Dogwood Lane

Vehicle theft- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Burglary- Bright Hope Church

Theft- 28000 block Wooley springs Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

Disturbance- 13000 block Oliver Lane, 24000 block Wagon Trail, Mayberry Drive, 24000 block Wooley Springs Road

Harassment- 27000 block Pinedale Road, 30000 block Wooley Springs

Criminal trespass- 25000 block Sweet Springs Road

Criminal mischief- 26000 block Clem Road

Alarm- 25000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 29000 block Old Highway 20

Warrant- Tutwiler

Discharging firearms- 22000 block Pine Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—converted statute- theft, first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more

—non-support- child

—attempted murder

—making false report to law enforcement

—driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—obstructing justice using false identity

—distribution of a controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, US currency, Mar. 7- May 28, $1,623.96, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road

—Elkmont- second-degree theft, Dell laptop, Apple Ipad mini, JBL bluetooth speaker, Nintendo Switch, coffee mug, Yeti tumbler, June 6, $1,648, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2010 blue Chevy Malibu, May 1- June 7, unknown value, 14000 block Grubbs Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault, third-degree domestic violence-third-degree criminal mischief

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, June 6, $206.07, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—harassment, June 6, 700 block 5th Avenue

—criminal trespass, June 6, 1400 block N. Malone Street

—criminal mischief, glass window, June 6, $1,200, 100 block E. Hobbs Street