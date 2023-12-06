Reports: KSP, FBI searching area in Nelson County in connection to unsolved case

Kentucky State Police troopers and FBI agents are investigating an area in rural Nelson County in connection to one of three unsolved cases there, according to reports from multiple outlets.

According to a report from WDRB-TV, officials from KSP and Louisville's FBI field office confirmed a search is being conducted on a farm on Thompson Hill Road in Coxs Creek, near the Nelson-Bullitt County line.

Both offices declined to comment when reached by The Courier Journal Wednesday afternoon and deferred all questions to Hardin County Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young. Young was appointed as a special prosecutor to the Crystal Rogers investigation, as well as the investigation into the deaths of her father, Tommy Ballard and former Bardstown Police Ofc. Jason Ellis, in January.

Young did not immediately return a request for comment. He reportedly declined Wednesday to confirm to WLKY-TV which case was being investigated.

In September, police charged Rogers' former boyfriend Brooks Houck with murder eight years after she disappeared. Ballard, Rogers' father, was shot and killed while on a hunting trip outside Bardstown in November 2016. Ellis was a Bardstown police officer who was shot and killed in 2013 allegedly by someone perched over a stone cliff above him, the Courier Journal previously reported.

This story may be updated.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@courierjournal.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KSP, FBI searching area in relation to unsolved Bardstown cases