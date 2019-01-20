Reports: Major winter storm and flash freeze snarl travel across the Ohio Valley, Northeast

The snowstorm that caused nearly a thousand flights to be canceled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is expected to bring difficult and dangerous travel to a large swath of the Northeast through at least Sunday.

A state of emergency has been declared in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of the storm's arrival. This includes vehicle restrictions on highways across the states.

"Feet of snow, blizzard conditions, a significant build-up of ice, tree-breaking winds and plunging temperatures will close roads, cause flight cancellations and disrupt daily activities over a large part of the northeastern United States this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.



Major snowstorm pounds Midwest, Northeast

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

Instagram/murphy_thelabrador

A pup in Naperville, Ill., enjoyed the snow on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Dan Eidsmoe

Snow blanketed Chicago on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Dan Eidsmoe

Heavy snow piled up on Chicago's streets and sidewalks on Jan. 19, 2019.

Dan Eidsmoe

Morning snow created picturesque scenes in Chicago on Jan. 19, 2019.

Dan Eidsmoe

Crews worked to clear sidewalks of snow amid an intense storm on Jan. 19, 2019.

Instagram/daniel_eidsmoe

Early morning snow made for difficult travel conditions around Chicago on Jan. 19.

Instagram/chickenkrispy

Snow coated roads and sidewalks in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Twitter/ISPDistrcit21

At least two semi-trucks and a handful of other vehicles slid off roadways around Danforth, Ill., on Saturday, Jan. 19, local officials reported.

Instagram/414films

Pedestrians worked their way through packed sidewalks in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Jan. 19.

Instagram/chrissiwit

Roads were unsafe for travel in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Twitter/ISPDistrict21

Visibility was severely poor in parts of eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon amid a massive snowstorm.

Instagram/@catahoula_dex

While the storm may have caused travel chaos in Chicago, some animals made the most of it.

Twitter/ODOT_Statewide

The Ohio Department of Transportation had thousands of crews on roads across the state as a major storm hit the region on Jan. 19.

chancegolden2018

A playful pup was barely visible in the heavy snow that blanketed Milwaukee, Wisc., on Jan. 19. (Instagram/chancegolden2018)

Twitter/MSHPTrooperC

A crash on a snow-covered I-55 closed part of the highway in Sainte Genevieve County in eastern Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Twitter/MSHPTrooperI

Officials in Dent County, Missouri, said the area experience the "worst of the snow" in that region on Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

h_coker89

Icy roads forced this driver, who was unhurt, off the road in Arkansas on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 19.

Meghan Mussoline

Thick snow fell in State College, Penn., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, but Chester the dog was unsure about the conditions.

Keith Srakocic/AP

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road treatment truck pulls in to attach a plow at a storage facility in Franklin Park, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Weather forecasters are are predicting a heavy weekend snow storm across Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

IowaDOT

A plow truck drove down a snow-covered stretch of Interstate 80 east of Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Pedestrians walk in the snow in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A vehicle spins out on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

The snowstorm will be followed up by a blast of brutally cold air on Sunday night which could be dangerous for those left without power in the wake of the storm.

Download the free AccuWeather app to see how much snow you will receive in your area.

6:25 a.m. EST Sunday:

Temperatures are starting to plummet across the Ohio Valley and parts of the mid-Atlantic, freezing water and slush. Between 3 and 4:00 a.m., the temperature in Pittsburgh fell from 29 to 22 F. It is currently 19F.



All inbound and outbound rail cars are currently immobilized due to a flash freeze that occurred about 4am. We have crews working to restore service as quickly as possible. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 20, 2019

Some of the storm's first accumulation reports of over 1 foot are rolling in from Saratoga and Schenectady Counties in New York state.



static ALB snow 1am 1/20/19 More

static ALB 1/20 6am More

5:00 a.m. EST Sunday:

Rain, sleet and freezing rain continue to replace snow throughout the southern half of New England. After receiving 5 inches of snow, rain and sleet are now falling in Boston.



static HVN 5am weather 1/20 More

Following an inch or two of snow accumulation, rain is now inundating New Haven, Connecticut, as temperatures rise into the mid 30s F. Road conditions are improving across the area as a result.



static 5am traffic 1/20 More

3:45 a.m. EST Sunday:

Level 3 Snow Emergencies have been declared for Hocking, Marion, Union, Delaware, Morrow, Crawford, Hardin, Putnam, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky Counties in Ohio.

Freezing rain and sleet have replaced snowflakes over southern New England. While temperatures are expected to rise above freezing this morning, a flash freeze will result in more icy conditions by Sunday afternoon.



Everything is encased in ice here in Danbury, CT. I'm sure these conditions exist all along the I 84 corridor. Do not attempt to travel in these conditions! #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #IceStorm — NY NJ CT Weather (@nynjconnweather) January 20, 2019

Farther north in Albany, the airport has been reporting 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates since midnight local time. So far 9 inches of snow have fallen, but over a foot of snow is expected to accumulate through Sunday afternoon.



Current scene in Saratoga Springs, NY. @NWSAlbany About to get a measuring stick and see how much has accumulated! 🥶😱 #NYwx #SnOMG pic.twitter.com/whDq6OzBip — Kashawn Sinkler (@wxman_KPSinkler) January 20, 2019

