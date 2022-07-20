Reports: Man killed in Gastonia Police shooting, 2 officers injured

Gastonia Police fatally shot a man Wednesday while responding to a reported domestic-related call involving the "kidnapping" of children on North Edgemont Avenue.

The incident occurred around 12:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Robert Hamlett said his stepson, Jason Lipscomb, was fatally shot by police. That information has not been confirmed by police.

Gastonia Police located the man's car at a house on North Edgemont Avenue. The children involved were located safely inside the home.

Police fired a gun and struck a man near the home, according to Gastonia Police spokesman Rick Goodale.

Reports indicate a Gastonia Police officer was struck by a vehicle at the scene, according to Gaston Emergency Medical Services.

Two Gastonia Police officers were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with leg injuries, according to Gaston Emergency Medical Services.

