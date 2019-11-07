Man linked to killings of New Hampshire couple at Texas beach captured in Mexico, extradited

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick announces an arrest warrant has been issued for Adam Williams on suspicion of felony theft.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A Utah man wanted in connection with the missing New Hampshire couple found buried at a Texas beach is back on U.S. soil after being apprehended in Mexico.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was booked into the Kleberg County jail in South Texas about 10 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of felony theft of service and assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $1 million, according to online records.

Amanda Noverr, who was considered a person of interest in the case, was also found and is expected to be extradited to Mexico for a warrant on a suspicion of felony theft, Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said.

Noverr is expected to be taken to Houston some time Thursday. Her bond will be set at $1 million, Kirkpatrick said.

Authorities would not say if Williams and Noverr, who are in a relationship, are suspects in the Butlers murder. The cause of the Butler’s death also is not being released.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was booked into the Kleberg County jail in connection with the bodies of missing New Hampshire couple James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 45, buried at a Texas beach. More

“We have a lot to do in this case and as it goes on we will perhaps have some answers in the future,” Kirkpatrick said.

District Attorney John Hubert encourage anyone with information about the case or details about the area the Butlers were camping at to come forward.

Noverr's child was also in Mexico and is expected to be brought back to Texas with Noverr, Kirkpatrick said.

Authorities haven't released details on how the pair may have known James and Michelle Butler.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was booked into the Kleberg County jail in South Texas about 10 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of felony theft of service and assault on a peace officer. More

James Butler, a Navy veteran, and his wife, Michelle Butler, set up camp with their three cats near Padre Balli County Park in Kleberg County, near Corpus Christi in October.

On Oct. 16 family members the Butlers reported the couple missing to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office. A silver Chevrolet pickup and RV the couple was traveling with were also missing.

Authorities would not say if the pickup and RV were recovered.

"We have to be careful to protect the integrity of the investigation," Hubert said. "We have to be careful with what details we share with the press."

Hubert said information is being withheld so authorities have a better chance of adding more charges in the future, if evidence supports it.

Authorities also would not comment on how Williams and Noverr were found in Mexico.

A surveillance photo of Williams released Nov. 1 showed Williams had short hair and some facial hair. A mugshot of Williams taken Wednesday night shows he cut his hair, revealing several tattoos on his scalp.

A sheriff's deputy found the Butlers buried in a shallow grave on Oct. 27.

More on Butlers case: Missing New Hampshire couple found buried on Texas beach, sheriff's office says

On Monday, authorities identified Williams and Noverr as persons of interest. The next day, law enforcement obtained a warrant for the arrest of Williams.

Williams was found Wednesday in Jalisco, Mexico, according to Mexican news reports and relatives of the Butlers.

Court records show Williams already was facing several unrelated charges out of Utah. He was supposed to be in a Utah courthouse in October but failed to appear.

Utah criminal records show Williams was ordered to appear in a Utah court on Oct. 1. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 8, records show.

He has nine pending charges against him in Utah. Williams is accused of object rape, a first-degree felony, forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. Court records show the offenses happened on April 18, 2019.

Williams is also accused of two counts of aggravated assault, assault by prisoner, interference with arresting officer, intoxication and unlawful purchase by interdicted person. Court records show the offenses happened on Aug. 4, 2019.