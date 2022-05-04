Reports: Man shot at Wendy's in Randolph

This is a developing story.

RANDOLPH — Reports of a shooting in Randolph say a young man was wounded at the local location of Wendy's fast food restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Police were unreachable by phone Wednesday — calls to the department's businesses line were answered by a recording telling callers to press 0 to speak to an officer. Pressing 0 only led to a repeating of the recording.

The Randolph Police Department outsources its communication with media representatives to John Guilfoil Public Relations. A spokesperson for the company said it was working on a press release regarding the situation.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Reports: Young man wounded in shooting at Randolph Wendy's