Reports Many 27

May 26—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

May 24, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 100 block US Hwy 72 E, AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road, AL Hwy 127/Hays Mill Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251, Easter Ferry Bridge, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 29000 block McKee Road

Animal related/livestock- Davis Hill Road/Lester Road, 16000 block Demi Drive

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Davis Road

Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 99/Oneal Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Brownsferry Road, 22000 block Sandbar Way, 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Harassment- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive

Alarm- 12000 block Elmhurst Drive

Search warrant- 700 block S. Clinton Street

Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 25000 block Sand Springs Road

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Scoggins Road

May 25, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block Bill Walker Road

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Quinn Road, 20000 block Green Meadow Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 21000 block Cory James Way, 24000 block Holland Lane, 21000 block New Garden Road, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 12000 block Lentzville Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road

Traffic accident- Newby Chapel Road/Lanes Way

Road hazard/debris- Turner Lane/Copeland Road

Vehicle theft- 19000 block Sandlin Road

Burglary- 22000 block New Garden Road

Disturbance- 13000 block Honey Way, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Harassment- 15000 block Bab Daly Road, 27000 block South Road

Alarm- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 15000 block Ham Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street, 13000 block Reid Road, 100 block Elm Street, 7000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- Newby Chapel Road

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Johnson Lane

Reckless/drag racing- Poplar Point Loop

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—harassing communications

—possession of controlled substance-opium, first-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault

—possession of controlled substance

—possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, unauthorized use of other vehicle

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—second-degree elder abuse and neglect

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree possession of marijuana

—first-degree hindering prosecution

—pedestrian under the influence

—possession of controlled substance

—first-degree extortion

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—domestic violence- strangulation/suffocation

—arrest for other agency

—disorderly conduct

—disorderly conduct

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, ear buds, May 24, $19.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items, May 24, $29.36, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—first-degree theft of property, vehicle and firearm, May 24, $30,500, 700 block Garrett Drive

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—second-degree criminal mischief, vehicle, May 24, $1000, Cloverleaf Drive

—third-degree criminal mischief, microwave, May 24, $100, 2000 block Windscape Drive

—third-degree criminal trespass, May 25, 1700 block W. Hobbs Street

—third-degree criminal trespass, May 25, 900 block S. Jefferson Street

—criminal trespass, May 25, 900 block US Hwy 72