Reports: Many people from mostly Haitian migrant group now being allowed to remain in the U.S. while seeking asylum

Washington Examiner
The Biden administration is planning to roll out a new policy in November that denies the right to travel or immigrate to the United States to anyone in the world who is unvaccinated. It will replace various nonsensical travel bans on Europeans, Chinese, Iranians, Brazilians, South Africans, and Indians, but a majority of the world (57 percent) has not received even a single shot of any of the vaccines, and only 1.9 percent of people in low‐income countries have received at least one dose. This