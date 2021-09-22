Reports: Many people from mostly Haitian migrant group now being allowed to remain in the U.S. while seeking asylum

Reuters Videos

A camp under a bridge over the Rio Grande on the border between Mexico and Texas has become the latest flashpoint for U.S. authorities seeking to stem a flow of migrants fleeing extreme violence or poverty in their home countries.The camp has held more than 12,000 migrants, most of them from Haiti, hoping to apply for asylum in the United States."We are disturbed by the images that we have seen and by the fact that we have seen all these migrants and refugees and asylum-seekers in transport to Port-au-Prince," U.N. human rights spokesperson Marta Hurtado told a briefing in Geneva."We are seriously concerned by the fact that it appears there have not been any individual assessments of the cases ... and that therefore maybe some of these people have not received the protection that they needed."