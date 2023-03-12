Reports Mar. 11

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·4 min read

Mar. 11—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

March 8, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Pulaski Pike/AL Hwy 53, 12000 block Davis Road, 28000 block Hwy 251, Elkins Road, Elkmont BP

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Huber Road, Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry, 22000 block New Garden Road, Grigsby Ferry Road/Hwy 99, 27000 block Michael Lane, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 26000 block Pettusville Road, 7000 block Tommy Hill Road, School House/Garrett, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road (two calls), East limestone Road/Saddle Tr., 25000 block State Lime Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Mooresville

Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Disturbance- 16000 block Chopper Way, 23000 block Fain Road, 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Hobbs Loop Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Criminal trespass- 22000 block Tammy Sue Way

Harassment- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, 5700 block Bay Village Drive

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ham Road

Alarm- 12000 block Granite Circle

SORNA compliance check- 16000 block Zehner Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill, 30000 block Lester Road, 22000 block Dist. 4 Shed Road

March 9, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Slate Road/Carey road, 25000 block Bethel Road, 24000 block Holland Lane, US Hwy 31 N/Martin Line Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Spring Road, 27000 block Holland Gin Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 8700 block Cowford Road, US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, 18000 block Bill Black Road, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 11000 block Stewart Road, 13000 block Hatchett Road, 29000 block McKee Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72

Traffic accident- Bluebird Lane/US Hwy 72

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 17000 block Jones Road

Assault- 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 1000 block Market Street

Disturbance- 20000 block Wallace Lane, 13000 block Snake Road, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, 10000 block Settle Road

Harassment- 23000 block Star Lane

Missing person- 14000 block Chris Way

Warrant- 16000 block American Way, Morgan County Jail

Discharging firearms- 15000 block Hastings Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree domestic violence

—first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force

—possession of controlled substance

—SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—possession of a pistol by a violent felon, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude by any means, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

—two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of controlled substance

—two counts second-degree assault

—third-degree burglary- residence- force, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499

—conspiracy to commit murder/other crime, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means, obstructing justice using a false identity

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—distribution of a controlled substance

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, obstructing justice using a false identity, discharging a firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—discharge firearm unoccupied, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—five counts second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family

—SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- wallet and cash, March 8, $120, 28000 block Hwy 99

—Athens- car tag, March 6-9, $70.38, 16000 block of Shaw Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—public intoxication

—first-degree sexual abuse

—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass

—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass, attempting to elude law enforcement, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass

—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- drive while suspended, stop/park outside

—failure to appear- expired tag, no drivers license

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, Alabama license plate, Mar. 9, $50, 1200 block US Hwy 72 E

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

—Athens- harassment- 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

Recommended Stories