Reports Mar. 11
Mar. 11—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
March 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Pulaski Pike/AL Hwy 53, 12000 block Davis Road, 28000 block Hwy 251, Elkins Road, Elkmont BP
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Huber Road, Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry, 22000 block New Garden Road, Grigsby Ferry Road/Hwy 99, 27000 block Michael Lane, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 26000 block Pettusville Road, 7000 block Tommy Hill Road, School House/Garrett, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road (two calls), East limestone Road/Saddle Tr., 25000 block State Lime Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Mooresville
Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 16000 block Chopper Way, 23000 block Fain Road, 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Hobbs Loop Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Criminal trespass- 22000 block Tammy Sue Way
Harassment- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, 5700 block Bay Village Drive
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ham Road
Alarm- 12000 block Granite Circle
SORNA compliance check- 16000 block Zehner Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill, 30000 block Lester Road, 22000 block Dist. 4 Shed Road
March 9, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Slate Road/Carey road, 25000 block Bethel Road, 24000 block Holland Lane, US Hwy 31 N/Martin Line Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Spring Road, 27000 block Holland Gin Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 8700 block Cowford Road, US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Animal related/livestock- East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, 18000 block Bill Black Road, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 11000 block Stewart Road, 13000 block Hatchett Road, 29000 block McKee Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72
Traffic accident- Bluebird Lane/US Hwy 72
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 17000 block Jones Road
Assault- 5000 block Bay Village Drive
Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 1000 block Market Street
Disturbance- 20000 block Wallace Lane, 13000 block Snake Road, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, 10000 block Settle Road
Harassment- 23000 block Star Lane
Missing person- 14000 block Chris Way
Warrant- 16000 block American Way, Morgan County Jail
Discharging firearms- 15000 block Hastings Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—first-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree domestic violence
—first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
—possession of controlled substance
—SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
—possession of a pistol by a violent felon, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude by any means, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
—two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—possession of controlled substance
—two counts second-degree assault
—third-degree burglary- residence- force, possession of controlled substance
—third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499
—conspiracy to commit murder/other crime, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means, obstructing justice using a false identity
—third-degree burglary- residence- force
—distribution of a controlled substance
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, obstructing justice using a false identity, discharging a firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—discharge firearm unoccupied, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
—five counts second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
—SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Elkmont- wallet and cash, March 8, $120, 28000 block Hwy 99
—Athens- car tag, March 6-9, $70.38, 16000 block of Shaw Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft
—public intoxication
—first-degree sexual abuse
—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass
—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass, attempting to elude law enforcement, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass
—using false identity to obstruct justice, first-degree criminal trespass
—failure to appear- drive while suspended, stop/park outside
—failure to appear- expired tag, no drivers license
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, Alabama license plate, Mar. 9, $50, 1200 block US Hwy 72 E
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, 100 block US Hwy 31 N
—Athens- harassment- 1000 block US Hwy 72 E