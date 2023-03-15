Reports Mar. 14

Mar. 14—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

March 10, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8600 block Flicker Lane, 24000 block Hays Mill Road, 30000 block Ardmore Ave., Oakdale Road/AL Hwy 251, US Hwy 72/E Limestone Road, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, I65 SB 351, 14000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- AL Hwy 99/Section Line Road, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Summerfield Drive

Fire (structure or vehicle)- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road

Theft- 30000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Fort Hampton Road

Burglary- 19000 block Riverside Street

Disturbance- 25000 block George Lane

Criminal trespass- 20000 block Elkton Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72

Criminal mischief- 12000 block Zanville Lane

Harassment- 25000 block Evans Road ,14000 block Wildflower Drive, 29000 block Little Creek Road

Unwanted guest- 19000 Lincoln Street

Intoxicated driver- Menefee Road/Nick Davis Road, US Hwy 31/H&R Agri-Power

Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 25000 block Capshaw Road, 14000 block Norfleet Drive

Warrant- 200 block Thomas Garrett Drive, 20000 block Victoria Way, 100 block Elm Street W

SORNA compliance check- 6800 block US Hwy 72

Missing person- 100 block Elm Street W

March 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Cox Road, US Hwy 31/Nuclear Plant Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, Easter Ferry Road/Leggtown Road. 14000 block East Limestone Road, I65 mm 339, 18000 block Bob Jones Pkwy, 600 block US Hwy 31, 23000 block Elkton Road ,Sewell Road/Edgewood Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 99, Oak Grove Road/Bethel Road, 21000 block bean Road, 12000 block Finger Lake Way

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Theft- 28000 block Holland Gin Road

Alarm- 14000 block Ashley Lane, 7800 block US Hwy 31

Burglary- Cedar Hill Road/Gatlin Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Cannon Road, 9000 block Barker Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 16000 Wellhouse Drive, 23000 block Saint John Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 251/Johnson Road

Warrant- 24000 block Lisa Drive, 22000 block Cagle Road, 700 block Norton Road, Pine Road, 22000 block Cagle Road, 100 block Elm Street w

Discharging firearms- 6900 block Mooresville Road

Reckless/drag racing- 29000 block US Hwy 72

March 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills, Edgewood Road/Sewell Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Nuclear Plant Road, 25000 block George Lane, 21000 block Looney Road, Belmore Baptist, Tanner High School, 21000 block Holt Road, 25000 block Elkton Road

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block New Cut Road, Old Elkmont Road/Crosskey

Traffic accident- 9100 block US Hwy 72

Burglary- 100 block Elm street W

Disturbance- 27000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Harassment- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Alarm- 7800 block US Hwy 31

Warrant- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 13000 block Tiger Way, 17000 block Arrowhead Drive, 1500 Coleman Ave., 19000 block Elkton Road, 26000 block Johnson Lane, 17000 block Arrowhead Cir,

Nuisance/loud music- 24000 block Airport Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—public intoxication

—two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation

—three counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping- terror- adult, leaving the scene of an accident- with injury, third-degree robbery, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, unlawful breaking and entering, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer, grand jury indictment

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—four counts possession of controlled substance

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property

—thirteen counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, grand jury indictment

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—manslaughter- reckless, driving under the influence (alcohol), driving on wrong side of road, grand jury indictment

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—loitering

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle

—leaving the scene of an accident- with injury, manslaughter-reckless, grand jury indictment

—murder, probation violation

—two-counts first-degree sexual abuse

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- sixteen bundles of shingles, Mar. 9, $300, 12000 block Whitcomb Circle

—Elkmont- US currency, Samsung Galaxy 21, Moto G-Pure cell phone- Mar. 10, $610, 20000 block Hogan Drive

—Elkmont- US currency, Mar. 9-10, $536, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended, expired tag, speeding

—driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- no insurance

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, grocery items, Mar. 10, $45.36, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, Onn speaker box, Mar. 11, $151, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- unlawful possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine, Mar. 10, 1700 block W. Elm Street

—Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, mailbox, Mar. 11, 300 block Crestview Street