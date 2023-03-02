Reports March 1

NextShark

Hong Kong police revealed key details about the grisly murder of socialite and influencer Abby Choi on Sunday, days after she was reported missing on Feb. 21. Investigators told media Sunday that they located what are believed to be parts of the 28-year-old’s dismembered body, including a skull, ribs and hair, in one of the two large stainless steel pots of soup retrieved on Friday from a village house in Lung Mei Tsuen in Tai Po district. Choi, who shared a daughter and a son with her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was embroiled in a financial dispute with Kwong's family over a luxury property in Hong Kong's Kadoorie Hill.