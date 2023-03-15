Reports March 15
Mar. 14—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 13, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- DG Ezell Road, Isoms Chapel, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 22000 block Hays Mill Road, Hwy 99/Upper Ft. Hampton, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 21000 block Looney Road, Oakdale Church, Baker Hill Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Slate Road, 27000 block Heritage Way, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, Pettusville RoadW Limestone Road/Hwy 99
Burglary- 14000 block Fielding Road
Theft- 8900 block Holt-Springer Road
Disturbance- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
Missing person- 18000 block Prescott Street
Warrant- 600 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Carey Road, 27000 block Copeland Road, 28000 block Old School House Road, 100 block W Elm Street
Alarm- 12000 block Granite Circle, 13000 block Brian Hill Road
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Vanzille Lane
Intoxicated driver- Burgreen Road/Hwy 72
Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block North Wales Road
Deceased person- 15000 block McCormick Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, identity theft, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
—truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- Summit deer stand, Mar. 11-13, $200, 14000 block Fielding Road
—Athens- Lonewolf 8 X 12 dovetail trailer, Mar. 13, $4,500, 8000 block Holt Springer Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—disorderly conduct
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, license plate, March 13, $50, 600 block E. Hobbs Street
—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, March 13, $151.71, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.