Reports March 15

Oxygen

The 52-year-old cold case murder of a Maryland 16-year-old has been solved thanks to advances in genetic genealogy, but her killer won't be brought to justice because he's already dead, authorities say. Pamela Lynn Conyers was found strangled to death in a wooded area of Anne Arundel County on Oct. 20, 1970. She'd been reported missing by her family after she never returned from a trip to the the Harundale Plaza shopping center. Now authorities say they believe they know who killed her: Forrest