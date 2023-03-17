Reports March 16

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Mar. 16—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

March 14, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sandlin Road/Elkton Road. Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Pkwy, 11000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block US Hwy 72, Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Pkwy, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, Isoms Orchard

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Saddle Tr., 15000 block McCormick Lane, 18000 block Menefee Road, 10000 block Snake Road, 23000 block Elkton Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Mooresville Road, Copeland Road/Hwy 251

Vehicle theft- 28000 block State Line Road

Assault- 700 block W. Market Street

Disturbance- 14000 block Vassar Street

Alarm- 23000 block Chadwick Drive, 19000 block Myers Road, 15000 block Sorghum Ridge Drive, 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road

Road hazard/debris- Hall Road/AL Hwy 251

Warrant- 24000 block Barnes Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 13000 block Dart Circle

Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Oakdale Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- other, first-degree burglary- residence- no force

—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Tanner- 2008 silver Chevy Averos, Mar. 11-14, unknown value, 20000 block Rosie Road

—Ardmore- 2002 white Dodge 3500, Mar. 13-14, $15,000, 28000 block State Line Road E.

—Athens- US currency, Feb. 20, $75, 21000 block Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—two counts second-degree rape, first-degree human trafficking, first degree sodomy, two counts second-degree sexual abuse, two counts second-degree sodomy

—second-degree assault

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal mischief- window, $100, 1400 block N. Malone Street

