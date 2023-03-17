Reports March 16

NextShark

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked and held hostage by a man with an axe and a knife at a gym in California. In a video of the incident, the male attacker, who was wearing a blue hoodie, can be seen clutching the arm of the 36-year-old actor along with a tomahawk in the same hand at the Planet Fitness gym at 3685 Grand Oaks in Corona on Thursday. As the attacker turns his attention away from the actor, Dhaliwal tackles the man to the ground, while other witnesses immediately rush in to subdue the attacker.