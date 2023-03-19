Reports March 18

Mar. 18—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday .

March 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 19000 block George Washington Street, AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills Road, Greenbrier Pkwy/Innovate Way, 25000 block Narrow Lane, 28000 block Nick Davis Road

Animal related/livestock- Hickory Hills Road, 27000 block Spur Drive, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Romine Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 10000 block Mayberry Road, Upper Ft. Hampton/Upper Elkton Road, Ed Ray Road/Wells Road, 22000 block Tammy Sue Way

Theft- 13000 block Trumpet Drive

Disturbance- Mooresville Road/Bethel Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.,

Alarm- 20000 block Sharp Road

Warrant- 18000 block Oakdale Road, 3300 block Hwy 67 (Decatur)

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Snake Road (two calls), 13000 block Snake Road

Discharging firearms- 21000 block Hays Mill Road

March 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Tanner Church of Christ, Jennings Chapel Road/Self Lane, Mooresville Road/Lewter Road, US Hwy 72/Peyton Road

Prowler- 16000 block Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 22000 block Tammy Sue Way, 16000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, Cabbage Ridge Road/AL Hwy 99

Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 127/Piggly Wiggly

Burglary- 14000 block Norfleet Drive,

Disturbance- 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road

Criminal mischief- Beulah Road/Fain Road, 14000 block Midpoints Blvd.,

Criminal trespass- 19000 block Airfield Street

Unwanted guest- 24000 block Bain Road

Alarm- 19000 block Moyers Road

Warrant- Copeland Road, 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 11000 block Cowford Road

Discharging firearms- 27000 block Ed Ray Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, second-degree assault

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—attempting to elude a police officer

—possession of controlled substance

—second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

—driving while license suspended, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance

—warrant with case

—drug trafficking

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- 2013 silver Kia Optima, Mar. 16-17, $9,000, 15000 block Evans Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—second-degree assault

—failure to appear- speed less that 25, driving while suspended

—failure to appear- driving while suspended, four counts driving while revoked, speed less that 25, switched tag, operating vehicle no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- failure to pay for gasoline, $24.66, 22000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- second-degree theft of property, Springfield Hellcat 9mm, Mar. 16, $700, 1200 block Sommers Ridge Drive

—Athens- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, purse and contents, Mar. 16, $10, 21000 block Sportsplex Loop

—Athens- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, purse and contents, Mar. 16, $1,210, 21000 block Sportsplex Loop

—Athens- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, bag and contents, Mar. 16, $10, 21000 block Sportsplex Loop

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.