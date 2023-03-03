Reports March 2

Blavity

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters will receive almost $30 million after photographs from the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant were distributed. The wife of the late NBA superstar has agreed to accept $28.85 million in exchange for ending her lawsuit against those she accused of taking and sharing the photos in… Continue reading Vanessa Bryant And 3 Daughters To Receive Nearly $30M In Settlement Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos