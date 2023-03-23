Reports March 22
Mar. 22—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 20, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Love Branch Road/Orville Smith Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, AL Hwy 31/Stearman Way, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 30000 block Lester Road, 13000 block Snake Road, 200 block Ed White Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Nuclear Plant Road, 17000 block Dobbins Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 12000 block Juniors Drive, 13000 block Blackburn Road,
Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 15000 block New Cut Road
Hit and run- Mooresville Road/Garrett Road
Disturbance- 9000 block Barker Road
Harassment- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 27000 block Gretta Circle
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Dupree Drive
Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block W. Limestone School Road, 200 block E Sanderfer Road, 30000 block Thach Road,
Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Salem Field Lane, Blackburn Road/Ripley Road
Discharging firearms- 16000 block McCulley Mill Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—non support- child
—non support- child
—second-degree burglary- residence- force
—other agency warrant
—possession of controlled substance
—non support- child
—reckless driving, no drivers license
—second-degree possession of marijuana
—bond revocation warrant
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property
—driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth degree theft of property, various grocery items, Mar. 20, $208.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.