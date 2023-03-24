Reports March 23

Mar. 23—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

March 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 800 block Jefferson Street S, Gatlin Road/Odie Scott Drive, 16000 block Ezell Road

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Mooresville Road, 200 block Ed White Road, McKee Road/Wooley Springs Road, 20000 block Lovell Drive, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Wells Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Market Street

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 29000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Capshaw Road

Intoxicated driver- Nick Davis Road/McCulley Mill Road

Disturbance- 9100 block Barker Road, 7600 block US Hwy 72, 29000 block Little Creek Road, 28000 block SW Wall Street, 14000 block Dogwood Circle, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 5500 block Endeavor Way NW

Alarm- 21000 block AL Hwy 99

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 8900 block US Hwy 231 N, Browns Ferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 200 block Washington Street W, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Cannon Road, 19000 block Houston Lane,

Reckless/drag racing- Stinnett Hollow Road/Cairo Hollow Road, Dowd Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—identity theft, possession of controlled substance, third-degree forgery-counterfeiting

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—first-degree possession of marijuana

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—harassment- harassment/intimidation

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—possession of controlled substance

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence — menacing-intimidation

—giving false identification to law enforcement

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- Rock Island Lion 5100 12 gauge shotgun, Mar. 19-20, $150, 15000 block New Cut Road

—Athens- car tag, Feb. 16, $75, Hwy 72 and Shaw Road

—Athens- red Apple Iphone, Mar. 1, $1,100, Holt Springer Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—driving under the influence, failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving while suspended, driving on sidewalk

—failure to appear- driving while suspended, speeding

—failure to appear- no drivers license, speeding

—arrest for other agency

—violation of protection order

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Mar. 21, $100, 500 block Jefferson Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, vehicle cover, Mar. 21, $200, 300 block Crestview Street