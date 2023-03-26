Reports March 25

Mar. 25—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

March 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Easter Ferry Road, 8700 block Cowford Road, Piggly Wiggly, 4600 block Snake Road, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, 23000 block Porter Road,

Animal related/livestock- Animal shelter, 21000 block Colwell Road, 22000 block Elkton Road, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 17000 block Hall Road, 24000 block Elkton Road

Traffic accident- 15000 block Reid Road,

Missing person- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Burglary- 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Criminal trespass- 24000 block Wagon Tr.,

Harassment- 18000 block Cross Key Road

Disturbance- 9100 block Barker Road (two calls)

Alarm- 25000 block Mahalo Circle,

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72 (three calls), Windscape Apartments, 19000 block Houston Lane, 29000 block McCown Road, 100 block Elm Street

SORNA compliance check- 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 13000 block Ridinger Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 15000 block New Cut Road

Discharging firearms- Slate Road/New Garden Road

March 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Wales Road, Cowford/Brownsferry Road, 15000 block Brownsferry Road, 16000 block Albert Road, US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, Sterling Road/Reyer Road, 25000 block Levie Davis Drive

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Little Creek Road, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Pettusville Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road

Robbery- 100 block Virginia Drive

Theft- 17000 block Harwell Road, 21000 block Myers Road, 28000 block Persimmon Tree Road, 15000 block Joseph Drive

Burglary- 12000 block Copperfield Lane

Disturbance- 13000 block Lebanon Road, 16000 block Wales Road

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Smith Hollow Road

Intoxicated person- 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Intoxicated driver- Nick Davis Road/Limestone Corrections Road

Harassment- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 8000 block Holt Springer Road

Alarm- 20000 block Winfred Drive, 17000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Blackburn Road, 11000 block Stewart Road, 15000 block Wright Road

Warrant- Butler County, 200 block W. Washington Street, 12000 block Snake Road, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 13000 block Callaway Drive, 7000 block School House Drive

Reckless/drag racing- 21000 block Nelson Road

Discharging firearms- Turner Lane/Copeland Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, illegal possession of prescription drugs, improper lane usage

—non-support- child

—violation of a domestic violence order

—illegal possession of prescription drugs

—possession of controlled substance

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree criminal mischief

—two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, tinted windows, non-support-child, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to deliver title, possession of controlled substance

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree elder abuse and neglect

—six counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 year of age involved in obscene acts

—speeding, operating vehicle without insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- US currency, Mar. 23, $75, Southland Drive

—Anderson- Troybilt red riding lawnmower, Mar. 23, $2,500, 27000 block Abby Lane

—Anderson- dishes, cat figurines, plates, baby carrier, Jan4- Mar. 23, 27000 block Abby Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—arrest for other agency

—public intoxication

—public intoxication

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear- driving while revoked, no insurance, expired tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Mar. 22, $336.06, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Mar. 23, $158.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, Toyota Highlander, Mar. 23, $200, 1400 block US Hwy 31