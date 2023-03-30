Reports March 29

The Daily Beast

REUTERS/Mike SegarA federal judge reduced Sam Bankman-Fried’s ability to engage with the online world on Tuesday, ordering that he have access to just two electronic devices: a phone without an internet connection, and a laptop that can visit just a small number of websites.To make sure he complies, the devices will be equipped with monitoring software. Additionally, because the FTX founder is under home confinement at his parents’ residence, their devices will also be safeguarded against his us