Reports March 29
Mar. 29—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 27, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Clem Road, US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Sandlin Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, 25000 block Fieldstone Road
Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Crimson Street, 12000 block Davis Road, 26000 block Ed Ray Road, Bill Black/Sunflower, 23000 block Miller Road, 22000 block Sharp Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 27000 block Gatlin Road, Witty Mill Road (2 calls)
Road hazard/debris- East Limestone Road/Beatline Road
Theft- Zehner Road/New Cut Road, 13000 block Oliver Lane, 17000 block Andrews Street
Disturbance- 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road
Criminal mischief- 16000 block Buckskin Drive
Harassment- 700 block Houston Street S
Alarm- 22000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Copperfield Lane, 18000 block Prescott Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72, Lincoln County Jail Tn, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 100 block Elm Street
SORNA compliance check- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Reckless/drag racing- Garrett Road/Mooresville Road, Morris Road/Hwy 127
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, attempt to elude by any means
—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—four counts third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, chemical endangerment
—second-degree stalking
—fourth-degree theft- theft from yards- less than $500
—four counts obstruction of governmental operations
—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—two counts drug trafficking
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- red Whiteman concrete mixer, Mar. 27, $3,100, Zehner Road and New Cut Road
—Madison- Smith & Wesson M&P .45 pistol, Glock 42 .380 pistol, Mar. 26, $900, 13000 block Oliver Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- theft of property by deception, fake fifty dollar bill, Mar. 27, 500 block S. Jefferson Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.