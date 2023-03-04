Reports March 4
Mar. 3—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday .
March 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 24000 block Chadwick Drive, Memory Way/Looney Road, Cagle Road/Rochelle Road, 12000 block Burgreen Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Seven Mile Post, AL Hwy 251/Hall Road, Huntsville Brownsferry/US Hwy 31
Animal related/livestock- Menefee Road, 13000 block New Cut Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 7100 block Mooresville Road, 27000 block Old Miller Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, Leggtown Road, 26000 block 2nd Street (Ardmore), 29000 block Allison Circle
Traffic accident- 4500 block Pryor Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 12000 block Brookhaven Circle
Burglary- 27000 block Nick Davis Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive
Alarm- 27000 block Old Schoolhouse Road, 15000 block Poplar Creek Road, 25000 block Summer Woods Drive, 24000 block Costello Drive, 7800 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block Elkton Road
Warrant- 5600 block Mooresville Road, Rochelle Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Reckless/drag racing- Meadows Road/Ed Ray Road
March 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 18000 block AL Hwy 251, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/I65, 17000 block Morris Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Stinnett Hollow Road, 16000 block Evans Road, 27000 block Copeland Road
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Chris Way, 26000 block AL Hwy 251, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 25000 block Capshaw Road, Norman Lane, Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Thach Road
Missing person- 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, 24000 block Chadwick Lane
Theft- 16000 block Raspberry Lane, 12000 block Mayfield Road, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
Disturbance- 19000 block East Limestone Road
Criminal mischief- 27000 block Denbo Circle, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Alarm- 28000 block Blythe Lane
Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, 100 block Elm Street
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—five counts possession with intent to distribute
—third-degree domestic violence- menacing- strong arm, two counts third-degree domestic violence- reckless, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
—possession of controlled substance
—second-degree bail jumping
—non-support child
—two counts converted statute
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—harassment-domestic violence
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- red White Man concrete mixer, Feb. 27- Mar. 1, $1,000, 27000 block Nick Davis Road
—Athens- socket wrenches, drill press, scrap metal, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, $1,800, 10000 block Cowford Road
—Madison- clothes, sleeping bags, projector, backpacks, space heater, Mar. 2, $1,750, 1000 block Old Railroad bed Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—giving false name to law enforcement, failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement, fourth-degree theft of property,
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—failure to appear- driving under the influence, drivers license revoked, no insurance, speeding
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- fraudulent use of a debit card, $1,090.45, 1300 block N. Jefferson Street
—Athens identity theft, 1000 block Garrett Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- harassment, 1400 block N. Malone Street
—Athens- giving false identification to law enforcement, 1200 block US Hwy 72