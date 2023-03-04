Reports March 4

Mar. 3—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday .

March 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 24000 block Chadwick Drive, Memory Way/Looney Road, Cagle Road/Rochelle Road, 12000 block Burgreen Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Seven Mile Post, AL Hwy 251/Hall Road, Huntsville Brownsferry/US Hwy 31

Animal related/livestock- Menefee Road, 13000 block New Cut Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 7100 block Mooresville Road, 27000 block Old Miller Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, Leggtown Road, 26000 block 2nd Street (Ardmore), 29000 block Allison Circle

Traffic accident- 4500 block Pryor Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 12000 block Brookhaven Circle

Burglary- 27000 block Nick Davis Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Alarm- 27000 block Old Schoolhouse Road, 15000 block Poplar Creek Road, 25000 block Summer Woods Drive, 24000 block Costello Drive, 7800 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block Elkton Road

Warrant- 5600 block Mooresville Road, Rochelle Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- Meadows Road/Ed Ray Road

March 2, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 18000 block AL Hwy 251, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/I65, 17000 block Morris Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Stinnett Hollow Road, 16000 block Evans Road, 27000 block Copeland Road

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Chris Way, 26000 block AL Hwy 251, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 25000 block Capshaw Road, Norman Lane, Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Thach Road

Missing person- 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, 24000 block Chadwick Lane

Theft- 16000 block Raspberry Lane, 12000 block Mayfield Road, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

Disturbance- 19000 block East Limestone Road

Criminal mischief- 27000 block Denbo Circle, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Alarm- 28000 block Blythe Lane

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, 100 block Elm Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—five counts possession with intent to distribute

—third-degree domestic violence- menacing- strong arm, two counts third-degree domestic violence- reckless, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—possession of controlled substance

—second-degree bail jumping

—non-support child

—two counts converted statute

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—harassment-domestic violence

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- red White Man concrete mixer, Feb. 27- Mar. 1, $1,000, 27000 block Nick Davis Road

—Athens- socket wrenches, drill press, scrap metal, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, $1,800, 10000 block Cowford Road

—Madison- clothes, sleeping bags, projector, backpacks, space heater, Mar. 2, $1,750, 1000 block Old Railroad bed Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—giving false name to law enforcement, failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement, fourth-degree theft of property,

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—failure to appear- driving under the influence, drivers license revoked, no insurance, speeding

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- fraudulent use of a debit card, $1,090.45, 1300 block N. Jefferson Street

—Athens identity theft, 1000 block Garrett Drive

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- harassment, 1400 block N. Malone Street

—Athens- giving false identification to law enforcement, 1200 block US Hwy 72