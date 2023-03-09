Reports March 8
Mar. 8—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Lukers Way, Elkton Road/Wales Street, Elkton Road/Black Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 99, George Washington Drive/Gary Redus Drive, 11000 block McCormick Lane
Animal related/livestock- 9100 block Lucas Ferry Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, 13000 block Tiger Way, 27000 block Old Miller Road, 15000 block Hardy Road, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 11000 block Cowford Road, 24000 block Bain Road, 21000 block New Garden Road, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Snake Road/The Pointe
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block East Limestone Road
Theft- 19000 block Holt Road, 26000 block Pepper Road, 19000 block Holt Road
Intoxicated driver- I65 mm 347, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road
Disturbance- 22000 block Shipley Hollow Road, 12000 block Lukers Way
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Callaway Drive
Harassment- 26000 block Caldera Drive
Alarm- 9800 block Lucas Ferry Road, 30000 block Old Scrouge Road, 18000 block Moyers Road
Warrant- 26000 block Sweet Springs Road
Discharging firearms- 27000 block Abby Lane
Reckless/drag racing- 27000 block Azalea Drive, East Limestone Road/Nick Davis Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-knife
—disorderly conduct
—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- white refrigerator, Mar. 6, $600, 24000 block Bain Road
—Anderson- tag decal, Mar. 5-6, $35, 27000 block Abby Lane
—Athens- SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, Mar. 2, $300, 16000 block Raspberry Lane
—Athens- Apple Iphone mini 13, Mar. 6, $699, 10000 block Popular Point
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended, two counts improper lights, no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—Athens- criminal mischief, security cameras, $278, 1200 block Fern Street
—Athens- harassing communication, 22000 block Indian Trace