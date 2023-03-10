Reports March 9

NextShark

Police are searching for a mob of masked vandals who barged in and trashed a seafood restaurant in Queens, New York. On March 4, a group of teenagers took an elevator to the third floor of a corner mall in College Point and stormed into the Fish Village restaurant, wildly flipping tables and chairs while customers were eating at around 8:20 p.m. A cell phone video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Wednesday by education and community activist Yiatin Chu, who lamented, "We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property."