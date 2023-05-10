Reports May 10
May 9—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
May 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Eidson Street, 27000 block Keeton Road, 100 block Elm Street, Thach Road/AL Hwy 157, Nuclear Plant Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive, I65 MM365, Cagle Road/Rochelle Road, 18000 block Dement Road ,20000 block Cairo Hollow
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 25000 block Bethel Road, 28000 block Countryside Circle, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Copeland Road/Sagewood Circle, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Stinnett Hollow Road/Flicker Way
Traffic accident- Lindsay Lane/Brookewood
Shooting- 12000 block US Hwy 31
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 700 block W. Market Street, 9000 block Snake Road
Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 14000 block Peek Drive
Burglary- 23000 block Porter Road
Disturbance- 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, 15000 block Ham Road, 7000 block US Hwy 31, 20000 block River View Drive, 20000 block Friendship Way, 20000 block Lasso Circle
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Buckskin Drive
Harassment- 21000 block Oakland Meadows
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street
SORNA compliance check- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Sewell Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—disorderly conduct
—two counts SORNA violation
—three counts third-degree promote prison contraband, three counts use of official position or office for personal gain
—non-support- child
—violation of a domestic violence order
—drug trafficking
—first-degree human trafficking
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- third-degree burglary-first-degree theft, two Dewalt angle grinders, Dewalt grease gun, five Milwaukee batteries, three Milwaukee battery chargers, two tagger guns, May 8, $10,000, 19000 block Hwy 127
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, Kent Beach Cruiser bicycle, May 5-7, $98, 14000 block Peek Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—first-degree rape
—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—failure to appear- speeding, driving while license suspended, expired tag
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—third-degree assault, May 8, 400 block E. Washington Street