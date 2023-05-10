Reports May 10

Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday forecast a 10% rise in annual operating income after its latest quarterly profit surged 35%, as the world's largest automaker expects higher sales in major markets amid an easing of global chip supply woes. "We expect an increase in sales volume in all regions and production volume of 10.1 million (vehicles), due to such factors as ... improvement in semiconductor supply," Toyota said in a statement. In the first earnings presentation led by new CEO Koji Sato, who took the top job last month, Toyota forecast operating profit will rise about 10% to 3.0 trillion yen this business year, in line with analysts' average forecast of 3.02 trillion yen.