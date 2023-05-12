Reports May 11

May 11—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

May 9, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Copeland Road/East Limestone Road, Tabs Capshaw, 11000 block Neely Road, 18000 block Meadows Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive

Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, 18000 block Upland Tr., 25000 block Bethel Road, 27000 block Saddle Tr., 29000 block Chipmunk Way

Traffic accident- 29000 block Pettusville Road

Intoxicated driver- Bethel Road/Hwy 251, 14000 block US Hwy 72

Missing person- 21000 block Elkton Road

Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

Harassment- 19000 block Airfield Street

Unwanted guest- 12000 block Carriage Park Lane

Warrant- Marshall County Tennessee, 200 block Washington Street W, 29000 block McKee Road, 1000 block Levert Circle, 600 block US Hwy 31

Discharging firearms- 13000 block Burgreen Road, 24000 block Hays Mill Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—possession of controlled substance

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—second-degree domestic violence- first-degree criminal mischief, three-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—first-degree sodomy, enticing child immoral purpose-boy, first-degree sexual abuse

—first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, attempt to elude by any means

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- harassment

—using false identity to obstruct justice

—conspiracy, first-degree theft of property

—first-degree theft of property

—failure to appear: driving while suspended, improper muffler, no insurance; no insurance, no drivers license, switched tag

—sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old

—failure to appear driving while suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 9, $38.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.