Reports May 11
May 11—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
May 9, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Copeland Road/East Limestone Road, Tabs Capshaw, 11000 block Neely Road, 18000 block Meadows Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive
Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, 18000 block Upland Tr., 25000 block Bethel Road, 27000 block Saddle Tr., 29000 block Chipmunk Way
Traffic accident- 29000 block Pettusville Road
Intoxicated driver- Bethel Road/Hwy 251, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Missing person- 21000 block Elkton Road
Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
Harassment- 19000 block Airfield Street
Unwanted guest- 12000 block Carriage Park Lane
Warrant- Marshall County Tennessee, 200 block Washington Street W, 29000 block McKee Road, 1000 block Levert Circle, 600 block US Hwy 31
Discharging firearms- 13000 block Burgreen Road, 24000 block Hays Mill Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—possession of controlled substance
—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—second-degree domestic violence- first-degree criminal mischief, three-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
—first-degree sodomy, enticing child immoral purpose-boy, first-degree sexual abuse
—first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, attempt to elude by any means
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—failure to appear- harassment
—using false identity to obstruct justice
—conspiracy, first-degree theft of property
—first-degree theft of property
—failure to appear: driving while suspended, improper muffler, no insurance; no insurance, no drivers license, switched tag
—sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
—failure to appear driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 9, $38.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.