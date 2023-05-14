Reports May 13
May 13—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
May 10, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Ridinger Road, US Hwy 72/Log Cabin Road, Hays Mill Road/AL Hwy 127, 20000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block US Hwy 72, Al Hwy 251/Lambert Road, 15000 block Oneal Road, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Brownsferry Road/Miller Street, 6000 block Mooresville Road, 17000 block Jones Road, 23000 block Norman Lane, AL Hwy 127/Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Grover Drive, 26000 block Fall Way, 16000 block Lindsay Road
Traffic accident- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 251/Copeland Road
Unwanted guest- 17000 block Dement Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 11000 block Vanzille Lane
Criminal trespass- 24000 block Bethel Road
Harassment- 19000 block Meadows Drive, 26000 block Sweet Springs Road
Disturbance- 23000 block Fain Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Alarm- 19000 block Cox Road, 16000 block Ezell Road, 22000 block Stearman Way, 12000 block Brookhaven Circle, 16000 block Section Line Road, 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 19000 block Moyers Road, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, 700 block Plato Jones Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Reckless/drag racing- Tillman Mill Road/Al Hwy 99
May 11, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Greenbrier Pkwy/Greenbrier Road, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, Reid Road/Brownsferry Road, AL Hwy 53/Coggins Road, 16000 block US Hwy 72, Elkton Road/Roberts Road, Piney Chapel Road/Delaney Road, AL Hwy 127/Happy Hollow Road, 26000 block Hundley Way, 30000 block Ardmore Ave., 15000 block East Limestone Road
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Poplar Point Road/Shaw Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, Poplar Point Road
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 26000 block Bethel Road
Theft- 8000 block Blue Springs Drive, 11000 block Ripley Road
Burglary- 30000 block Capshaw Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Mayfield Road, 12000 block Beech Fork Lane
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ham Road, 21000 block Hummingbird Way
Alarm- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 25000 block Wooley Springs Road, 25000 block Veto Road
Warrant- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Blackburn Road/Ripley Road, 5000 block US Hwy 31, Morgan County Jail
Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Menefee Road
Discharging firearms- 18000 block Hightower Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—possession of controlled substance
—converted statute
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—three counts- possession of controlled substance
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—possession of controlled substance
—public intoxication
—giving false identification to law enforcement
—second-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree promote prison contraband
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—third-degree assault- aggravated assault
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
—second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500
—first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance
—possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Ardmore- third-degree theft, 16ft. black utility trailer, May 5, $800, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—fourth-degree theft of property
—fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear: disorderly conduct, public intoxication
—failure to appear: resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal trespass, public intoxication
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—unlawful possession of controlled substance
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—domestic violence- criminal mischief
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—theft of property, Acura TL, May 10, $5,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree burglary, Chromebook, May 11, $500, 2000 block Windscape Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree criminal trespass, May 10, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—reckless endangerment, Buick Lacrosse, May 10, 2000 block Levert Avenue
—harassment, May 11, Beaty Street/McClellan Drive
—unlawful possession of controlled substance, white opaque rock of substance field tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine, May 11, 1100 block Audubon Lane