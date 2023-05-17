Reports May 16

May 16—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

May 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Oneal Road, 21000 block Edgewood Road, Yarbrough Road/Black Road, 14000 block Bell Road, Uncle Bud's Mini Mart/ lumber yard, 500 block Elm Street, 18000 block McMunn Lane, 14000 block Davis Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 10000 block Vanzille Lane, Salem Minor Hill Road/Bud Bates Road, 23000 block Sandlin Road

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Fall Way, 17000 block Pearl Drive, Little Elk Road/Snake Road, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road, 21000 block Hwy 251

Traffic accident- Piney Chapel, I65 SB 358 MM, Blackburn Road/Evans Road

Road hazard/debris- Hwy 72/Gordon Road

Theft- 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 12000 block Wakea Drive

Criminal mischief- 17000 block New Cut Road

Alarm- 30000 block Pettusville Road, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Drive, 8000 block Hwy 72, 12000 block Coppertop Lane, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 13000 block Golden Hay Circle NW

Warrant- 18000 block Easter Ferry Road, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road, Calhoun County, 15000 block Ham Road, 7000 block US Hwy 31, 8000 block Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- 27000 block Oak Grove Road

Discharging firearms- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Oak Crest Drive/Wells Road

May 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 31/Moyers Road, Copeland Road/Sanderson Road, Sandlin Road/Elkton Road, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel, Piney Chapel Trailer Park, Sugar Way

Animal related/livestock- Wooley baptist Church, 26000 block Main Street, 28000 block Countryside Circle, Hwy 251/Sardis Springs Road, 8700 block Cowford Road (2 calls), 28000 block Country side Circle, Parker Road/ AL Hwy 72, 19000 block Houston Lane

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 12000 block Granite Circle

Traffic accident- 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Theft- 21000 block Yarbrough Road, 25000 block Nick Davis Road, 11000 block Glass Hollow, 26000 block Lester Road

Disturbance- 25000 block Nick Davis Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road

Harassment- 24000 block Thach Road, 21000 block New Garden Road

Unwanted guest- 11000 block Glass Hollow

Alarm- 30000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Snady Road, 12000 block US Hwy 31, 19000 block Moyers Road, 30000 block Thach Road, 8000 block Beechwood Road

Warrant- 700 block Hine Street, 16000 block Ezell Road

Discharging firearms- AL Hwy 127

Nuisance/loud music- Spry Lane, 24000 block 7t Street

Reckless/drag racing- Wellhouse Drive

May 14, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Reid Fire Station, Nick Davis Road/Sanderson Road, US Hwy 72/Glaze Road

Animal related/livestock- 7000 block Allison Loop, Ed Ray Road/Meadows Road, Pettusville Road/Robinson Road, 16000 block Hardy Road

Traffic accident- Elkton Road/Sandlin Road

Intoxicated driver- East Limestone Road/Hwy 72

Assault- 14000 block Grubbs Road

Disturbance- 9000 block Holt-Springer Road, 18000 block Hwy 99, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Theft- 600 block Love Branch Road, 25000 block Caldera Drive

Fraud use cc/id theft- 23000 block Norman Lane

Prowler- 18000 block Meadows Road

Burglary- 12000 block Brookhaven Circle

Criminal trespass- 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 12000 block Lentzville Road

Harassment- 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 9000 block Poplar Point Loop

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Wales Road

Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 19000 block Moyers Road, 15000 block Gordon Road, 17000 block Brownsferry Road

Warrant- McClary Ford, 12000 block Lukers Way

Discharging firearms- Black Road @ creek

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—first degree possession of marijuana, three counts drug trafficking

—possession of controlled substance

—second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault-family

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—converted statute

—third-degree domestic violence, two counts violation of domestic violence protection order

—carry concealed weapon

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—no drivers license, driving under the influence (alcohol), attempt to elude by motor vehicle, open container- alcohol in a vehicle, speeding

—second-degree burglary- residence-force, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude by any means

—converted statute- theft

—two counts first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree theft, first-degree theft, identity theft, possession of a pistol by violent felon, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—truancy

—driving under influence (alcohol)

—two counts second-degree possession of marijuana

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—second-degree domestic violence-second-degree assault

—two counts third-degree domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence order

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, copper wire, April 18-May 12, $2,500, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

—Athens- third-degree theft, US Currency, May 11, $980, 21000 block Holt Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, car tag, March 1-May 12, $50, 12000 block Hwy 72

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, car tag, May 7-12, $119, 25000 block Elkton Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, air conditioner, May 5-13, $160, 21000 block Yarbrough Road

—Harvest- second-degree theft, 14 ft black utility trailer, May 9-14, $2,200, 600 block Love Branch Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—domestic violence- criminal mischief

—three counts drivers license suspended, failure to appear- no drivers license, no insurance

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—failure to appear- three counts no drivers license

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 13, $46.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—theft of property, Kent Ambush bicycle, May 14, $100, 100 block Sunrise Drive

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 14, $41.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, 0.6 grams of methamphetamines, May 14, 1100 block US Hwy 72

—unlawful possession of controlled substance/possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamines and pipe used for the purpose of smoking methamphetamines, May 14, 400 block US Hwy 31 S

—possession of drug paraphernalia, glass pipe with residue, May 15, 1000 block US Hwy 72