Reports May 17
May 16—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 20, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 27000 block Shelton Road, Holt Road/Wales Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Cedar Hill Road, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, 26000 block Ed Ray Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 27000 block Alberta Drive, 21000 block New Garden Road, Wooley Springs Road/McKee Road, 23000 block Clearmont Drive
Traffic accident- Mooresville Road/Providence Drive
Search warrant- 9000 block Snake Road
Theft- 25000 block Summerwood Drive, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, 6000 block US Hwy 31, 14000 block Section Line Road
Disturbance- 18000 block Locust Lane, 24000 block Thach Road
Harassment- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive, 2000 block New Hope Road, 30000 block Old Scrouge Road
Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, Nick Davis Road/Capshaw Road, 25000 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Warrant- 19000 block Sewell Road, 27000 block Copeland Road, 15000 block Line Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road, 19000 block Sewell Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Monday Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- 22000 block Sandlin Road, 23000 block Norman Lane, 23000 block Norman Lane, 29000 block McKee Road
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Oneal Road
Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block McKee Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—third-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence, harassing communications
—public intoxication
—two counts- chemical endangerment
—sale of prohibited liquors, possession of controlled substance
—possession of a pistol by a violent felon
—first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, second-degree assault
—violation of domestic violence protection
—truancy
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 15, $253.02, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, clothes, May 15, $240.03, 2300 block S Lindsay Lane
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 15, $105.99, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—third-degree criminal mischief, Nissan Altima driver side window, May 15, $50, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W