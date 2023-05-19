Reports May 18

May 18—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

May 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Brownsferry Road/Carter Road, 27000 block Bethel Road, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Section Line Road, 22000 block Johnson Street, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, 24000 block Buckner Road, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 13000 block Lebanon Road

Traffic accident- Easter Ferry Road/Turner Street

Theft- Puckett Lane, 5000 block Bay Village drive

Breaking and entering vehicle- 9000 block US Hwy 31

Burglary- 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Bean Road, 20000 block Sandlin Road

Unwanted guest- 18000 block Meadows Drive, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Alarm- 16000 block Treemont Drive, 29000 block Creekside Drive, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Bean Road

Warrant- 15000 block Bab Daly Road, 100 block Elm Street, 15000 block Reid Road, 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 20000 block Elkton Road, 19000 block Elkton Road

SORNA compliance check- 14000 block Peek Drive, 23000 block Norman Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary-residence-force, attempt to elude by any means

—other agency warrant

—public intoxication

—attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—two counts violation of domestic violence protection order

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—murder, aggravated child abuse

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear: drivers license revoked, expired tag, no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, bag of rubber bands, May 16, $9,49, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous clothing items, May 16, $118.46, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—third-degree criminal trespass, May 16, 400 block Chestnut Street