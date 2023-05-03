Reports May 2

May 2—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

April 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Oakland Meadows, Lucas Ferry Road/Market Street, 28000 block Hwy 99 (2 calls), Bean Road E, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 19000 block Heron Drive

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Dupree Drive, New Cut Road/Zehner Road, 5000 block Hunter Lane, Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Smithfield Road, 21000 block Yarbrough Road, Beulah/Sandlin, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 15000 block Joseph Drive, 10000 block Holt Springer Road, 15000 block Ironcrest Drive, US Hwy 72/Clements High School, Hwy 251, Mooresville Road

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 53/Coggins Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 8000 block Holt Springer Road, Elk River Mills/Messer Way

Harassment- 11000 block Neely Road, 25000 block Beulah Road

Alarm- 11000 block Bud Bates Road

Warrant- US Hwy 31/Forrest Street, 200 Washington Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Main Street

SORNA compliance check- Colonial Grand Apts.

Nuisance/loud music- 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road. 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Discharging firearms- 20000 block Lasso Circle, 12000 block Lukers Way, 23000 block AL Hwy 251

April 29, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elkton Road, AL Hwy 127/McClung Lane, Harris Road/AL Hwy 99, 25000 block Upper Elkton Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Grigsby Ferry Road

Animal related/livestock- Gordon Road/Snake Road, 700 block Market Street W, 21000 block Bean Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road

Intoxicated driver- 26000 block Harvest Road

Harassment- 17000 block Parker Road, 27000 block Carrington Court, 10000 block Hwy 31

Disturbance- 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Criminal mischief- 29000 block Copperhead Lane, 15000 block Cannon Road, 18000 block Coffman Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive

Alarm- Lester

Warrant- 13000 block Country View Way, 25000 block Highland Ave., 5000 block US Hwy 31, 19000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

April 30, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- The Pines, 9000 block Holt Springer Road, 20000 block Poff Lane, 12000 block US Hwy 31, AL Hwy 251/East Limestone Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Road hazard/debris- Gatlin Road/Nuke Whitt Lane

Burglary- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road

Harassment- Country Corner Road/Hill Drive, 13000 block Dickens Lane, 28000 Mooresville Road

Disturbance- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Oliver Road

Prowler- 24000 block AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Ridinger Road

Alarm- 19000 block Hwy 127

Warrant- 24000 block Bethel Road

SORNA compliance check- Colonial Grand Apartments

Discharging firearms- 6000 block Mooresville Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Witty Mill Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Ft, Hampton Road

Reckless/drag racing- 24000 block Bibb Garrett Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—discharging firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, two counts reckless endangerment

—contempt of court

—possession of pistol by a violent felon, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance

—disorderly conduct

—public intoxication

—contempt of court

—domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment

—truancy

—improper lane usage, run red light, no plainly visible tag, failure to register vehicle

—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500-$1,499

—homicide- capital murder

—second-degree possession of marijuana, public intoxication

—two counts second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—third-degree domestic violence- reckless, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—resisting arrest, two counts violation of a domestic violence protection order, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, attempting to elude a police officer

—truancy

—first-degree theft- auto theft

—non-support child

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- breaking and enter vehicle, Cobra .380 pistol, April 21-23, $200, 26000 block Children Lane

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2014 white Ford F150, brown wallet and contents, two Abu-Garcia rods and reels, two Lew's rods and reels, gray tackle box and tackle, April 5, $27,118, 1500 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, blue Motorola Stylus G cellphone, April 27, $200, 200 block Durham Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- third-degree theft

—probation revocation- driving under the insurance

—failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence- assault, attempting to elude a police officer

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—theft of property

—first-degree theft of property

—third-degree domestic violence- assault

—disorderly conduct

—failure to appear- three counts drivers license revoked

—domestic violence- harassment, failure to appear- bicycle no lamp

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—identity theft, April 28, identity theft

—fraudulent use of credit/debit card, April 30, $843.53, 400 block Woodridge Drive

—theft of lost property, brown leather wallet purse, Apple Airpods, April 30, $250, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—harassment, April 28, 400 block Hargrove Street

—disorderly conduct, April 28, 1200 block Audubon Lane

—menacing, April 29, Braly Blvd. dead end

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Nissan Altima, April 28, $2,500, 1100 block US 31 S.

—possession of drug paraphernalia, needles, April 30, 100 block Judy Drive

—unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, crack cocaine, Chevy Suburban, April 30, 700 block Westmoreland Ave.