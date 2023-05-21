Reports May 20

May 20—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

May 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Huntsville Brownsferry/Hwy 31, 22000 block Concord Road, Zehner Road/Brownsferry Road, Nick Davis Road/Morgan Drive, 12000 block Snake Road, 28000 block Harvest Road, Albert Road, 23000 block Nick Davis Road, I65 MM365, 16000 block Shaw Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Pkwy

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Section Line Road, Oliver Lane, McKee/Christie Drive, 21000 block Harris Road, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Traffic accident- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Assault- 29000 block Copperhead Lane

Missing person- 9000 block Poplar Point Loop

Theft- 27000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 23000 block Mooresville Road, 27000 block Grant Drive, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 13000 block Carter Road, 20000 block Reddy Way

Harassment- 12000 block Elmhurst Drive

Alarm- 22000 block Stearman Road, 14000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block Capitol Hill Drive

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 2000 block Towe Road, 13000 block Reid Road, 19000 block US Hwy 72, 29000 block McKee Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Decatur Jail, Pryor Street Senior Center, 29000 block McKee Road, 15000 block Reid Road, 29000 block McKee Road, 15000 block Hamm Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane

SORNA compliance check- 23000 block Norman Lane

May 18, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Lucas ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, Easter Ferry Road @ boat ramp, 17000 block Morris Road, AL Hwy 127/Morris Road, 29000 block Capshaw Road, 25000 block Heathrow Street, Elkton street/Elm Street, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Section Line Road, Copeland Road @ The Creek, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road, 3000 block Rockhouse Road, 25000 block Children Street, Griffith Road, 16000 block Parker Road, 27000 block Thach Road, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 14000 block Chris Way, Meadows Road/Barksdale Road

Traffic accident- 14000 block US Hwy 72, Hwy 53, 24000 block Sycamore Lane

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block US Hwy 72

Road hazard/debris- Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Mooresville Road

Missing person- 13000 block Breckenridge Drive

Theft- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Tanner High School

Harassment- 13000 block Burgreen Road

Disturbance- Swancott Road/Pryor Road, 14000 block Chris Way, 24000 block Peety Lane, 25000 block Potterstone Drive, Lucas Ferry Road/School Road

Unwanted guest- 20000 block Elkton Road

Criminal mischief- 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 15000 block Cannon Road

Warrant- 9000 block McKee Road, 200 block W. Washington Street, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, Morgan County Jail

Alarm- 28000 block Wall Street, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Hundley Way

Discharging firearms- 24000 block Craft Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—possession of controlled substance

—drug trafficking

—two counts third-degree burglary-residence-force, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, identity theft, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft- theft- grand jury arrest warrant

—failure to dim lights, driving while license suspended/revoked

—harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of domestic violence protection

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—menacing

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—first-degree hindering prosecution- harboring a fugitive

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, harassment- domestic violence

—possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500, possession of controlled substance

—sentenced from court

—first-degree robbery, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—public intoxication, resisting arrest

—first-degree theft of property- over $2,500

—non-support-child

—public intoxication, disorderly conduct

—three counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance

—violation of domestic violence protection order

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, chair and desk, April 1, $400, 24000 block Bethel Road

—Madison- first-degree theft, wedding ring, May 15, $5,000, 25000 block Summerwood Drive

—Athens- first-degree theft, Wolf 18ft black utility trailer, May 10-15, $500, 16000 block Brownsferry Road

—Tanner- third-degree theft, US currency, May 11-15, $836, 6000 block US Hwy 31

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, May 15, $2,765.47, 14000 block Section Line Road

—Tanner- third-degree burglary, breaking and entering vehicle, watches, jewelry, tools, two drills, May 16, $650, 9000 block US Hwy 31

—Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, May 11-16, $1,028, 500 block Elkton Street

—Tanner- third-degree burglary, 12 gauge shotgun, double-barrel 12 gauge shotgun, jewelry, checkbook, assorted amount of knives, US coins, May 14-16, $2,501, 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, FitBit watch, April 20-24, $323, 5700 block bay Village Drive

—Harvest- first-degree theft, Brunswick brown and green pool table, July 21, 2022, $19,500, 29000 block Copper Run

—Ardmore- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2006 black Chevy Trailblazer, April 1-May 17, $6,000, 26000 block Whitt Street

—Athens- first-degree theft, Uhaul utility trailer, May 17, $6,000, 27000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 11-8, 2022, $24,944.34, 15000 block Ham Road

—Ardmore- third-degree theft, Murray red riding lawnmower, Ryobi green weed eater, red 5 gallon gas jug, May 10-17, $500, 27000 block Sterling Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, brown satchel purse, May17, $300, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 17, $175.17, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.