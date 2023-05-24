Reports May 23

May 23—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

May 19, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Cairo Hollow Road/Elk River Mills Road, 19000 block Easter Ferry Road, 16000 block Shaw Road, Baker Hill Road/New Cut Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Section Line Road, 26000 block Johnson Lane, 8000 block Cowford Road, 28000 block Copeland Road, 18000 block Canoebrook Lane, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 21000 block Looney Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 18000 block Menefee Road

Littering/dumping- 27000 block Sweet Springs Road

Theft- 20000 block Elkton Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road

Disturbance- 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 23000 block Norman Lane

Criminal mischief- 26000 block Drawbaugh Road

Unwanted guest- 16000 block American Way

Warrant- Charlie Truck Stop, 29000 block McKee Road, 15000 block Reid Road, 13000 block Reid Road, 14000 block Sabre Drive, 100 block Elm Street, 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hardy Road

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Seven Mile Post

May 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 29000 block McKee Road, 12000 block Nave Road, Hays Mills Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, AL Hwy 127/Happy Hollow Road, East Limestone Road/Nick Davis Road

Animal related/livestock- Tillman Mill/Hobbs Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 22000 block AL Hwy 251, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 28000 block SW Wall Street, Copeland Road/Turner Road, Copeland Road/Mooresville Road, JD Adams/New Bethel Road

Intoxicated driver- 24000 block Mooresville Road

Assault- 5000 block Henry Road

Theft- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 17000 block Jones Road

Prowler- 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Harassment- 20000 block Rosie Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Unwanted guest- 11000 block Gary Redus Drive, 19000 block Riverside Street

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road, 15000 block Dupree Drive, 28000 block Veto Road, 16000 block Glaze Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road

Nuisance/loud music- Athens Crossfit, 12000 block Mayfield Road

Discharging firearms- 20000 block Rosie Road

May 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 9000 block Poplar Point Loop, AL Hwy 127/Kimzy Carr Road, 14000 block Chris Way, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 1000 block Arrowhead Landing Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 14000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, Fort Hampton Road/Easter Ferry Road

Traffic accident- Christie Drive/McKee Road

Road hazard/debris- 31000 block Persimmon Tree Road, MM354 I65

Missing person- 20000 block Friendship Way

Theft- 18000 block Coffman Road

Burglary- 12000 block Brookhaven Circle

Disturbance- 21000 block New Garden Road, East Limestone Road/Capshaw Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 251, 30000 block Hardiman Road, 16000 block American Way

Harassment- 18000 block East Limestone Road

Criminal mischief- 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, 19000 block Nancy Lou Loop

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Camden Court, 25000 block Putman Circle

Intoxicated driver- 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Alarm- 25000 block Fieldstone Drive, 100 block Count Fleet Ct., 19000 block Moyers Road, 17000 block Glaze Road

Reckless/drag racing- Lucas Ferry Road/Lindsay Lane, Pettusville Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, US Hwy 72/Old Railroad Bed Road, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Discharging firearms- 4000 block Broad Street

Nuisance/loud music- 17000 block East Limestone Road (2 calls), 14000 block Maiden Court

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—parole violation

—first-degree promote prison contraband-weapon, trespassing about prisons

—public intoxication

—fourth-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—second-degree stalking- misdemeanor

—contempt of court

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, medications, May 16, unknown value, 18000 block Oakdale Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, US antique coins, May 15-19, unknown value, 18000 block Hwy 99

—Athens- unauthorized us of a vehicle, 2016 red Mitsubishi Outlander, May 20, $12,000, 17000 block Jones Road

—Athens- second-degree theft, red Vision Sport wheelchair, May 21, $1,500, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, Ryse pre-workout container, clothing, May 21, $121.64, 18000 block Coffman Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—failure to appear- public intoxication

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft, five counts third-degree criminal trespass

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia

—third-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—drivers license suspended, open container violation

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous merchandise, May 20, $54.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, various foot items, May 20, $32.20, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, Apple Airpod Pros, May 20, $290, 500 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 21, $401.39, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Chevrolet Camaro, driver's side window, money, purse and contents, prescription bottle of hydrocodone, May 21, $490, 1400 block US Hwy 31

—fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, May 21, $263.22, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, attempting to elude a police officer, consumable goods, May 21, $208.47, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—second-degree theft of property, safe, Canik 9mm, money, vehicle title, May 21, $2,250, 400 block S. Madison Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree criminal mischief, Toyota Corolla car door handle, May 19, $40, 400 block Hargrove Street

—criminal mischief, Honda Accord, small scratches on passenger side door/quarter panel, May 20, $400, 17000 block Chelsea Street

—third-degree criminal mischief, door, May 20, $50, 200 block S. Hine Street