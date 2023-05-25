Reports May 24

May 24—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

May 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 MM 347, Copeland Road/Copeland Bridge, I65 MM 362, 24000 block Bibb Garrett Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, 26000 block Miller Lane, 19000 block Sewell Road

Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Harold Street, 28000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 13000 block Carter Road, 20000 block Harris Road, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 15000 block Lapington Road, 28000 block SW Wall Street, 26000 block Old Highway 20, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 17000 block Pearl Drive, 14000 block Milton Lane, Salem Minor Hill Road/Smith Hollow Road, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road (2 calls), 12000 block Mayfield Road, 26000 block Henderson Road

Traffic accident- 25000 block Elkton Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Brownsferry Road/Evans Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 23000 block Presnell Road

Theft- 13000 block Scott Lane

Vehicle theft- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road

Burglary- 24000 block Wagon Tr.

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive

Criminal mischief- 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 17000 block Nabors Road, 14000 block Vinsu Way

Disturbance- 12000 block Virginia Ct., Marks Drive, 17000 block Blakers Way, 13000 block Callaway Drive, 16000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 251

Harassment- 300 block W. Washington Street, 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Mooresville Road

Nuisance/loud music- East New Garden Road/Mooresville Road

Discharging firearms- 10000 block Paradise Shores

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—public intoxication

—non-support- child

—first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal tampering

—third-degree domestic violence- reckless

—destruction of property by prisoner

—non-support- child

County Thefts

—first-degree theft, 2005 blue Honda CRV, May 21-22, $4,000, 26000 block Hwy 72

—first-degree theft, diamond necklace, gold chain, May 13, $5,500, 29000 block Carnaby Lane

—fourth-degree theft, two flags, Apple Air tag, May 22, $50, 13000 block Scott Lane

—unauthorized use of vehicle, 1999 white Buick Century, May 5-22, $2,000, 23000 block Presnell Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, speeding

—failure to appear- running red light, drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, Pepsi, Starbucks Frappuccino, pair of black and white flip-flops, hot dog, May 22, $19.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 22, $477.21, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.